Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,200 per month for a furnished suite in Riverdale

Rental of the Week: $3,200 per month for a furnished suite in Riverdale

By | Photography By Toronto Luxury Rentals |  

By | Photography By Toronto Luxury Rentals |  

Address: 90 Broadview Avenue, Unit 806
Neighbourhood: South Riverdale
Agents: Marla Cook, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage; and Marianne Tasker, Toronto Luxury Rentals
Price: $3,200 per month

The place

A furnished one-bedroom condo in the Ninety Lofts.

The history

This former Coca-Cola bottling plant and warehouse was converted into lofts in 2013. The owner of this unit bought the place two years ago, but is now renting it out and moving into a house. The suite is available for lease starting April 15.

Here’s the living and dining area:

The bedroom has some statement wallpaper:

And here’s the bathroom:

Major perks

The south-facing balcony comes with furniture and a barbecue: just add nice weather.

Possible deal breaker

The compact kitchen might not be ideal for serious home cooks, but at least the added kitchen island squeezes a little more counter space into the tight layout:

By the numbers

• $3,200 per month
• 687 square feet
• 120-square-foot balcony
• 9-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking space

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week South Riverdale

 

More Rentals of the Week

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,600 per month for a townhouse near city hall

Condos

Rental of the Week: $2,300 per month for a tiny apartment above a Queen West art gallery

Condos

Rental of the Week: $4,500 per month for a furnished loft near the Ossington strip

Houses

Rental of the Week: $10,000 per month to live in a renovated Victorian near Kensington Market

Condos

Rental of the Week: $2,700 per month to live in a converted garage in Little Portugal

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $12,500 per month for a freshly renovated unit in a Rosedale apartment building