Rental of the Week: $3,200 per month for a furnished suite in Riverdale

Address: 90 Broadview Avenue, Unit 806

Neighbourhood: South Riverdale

Agents: Marla Cook, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage; and Marianne Tasker, Toronto Luxury Rentals

Price: $3,200 per month

The place

A furnished one-bedroom condo in the Ninety Lofts.

The history

This former Coca-Cola bottling plant and warehouse was converted into lofts in 2013. The owner of this unit bought the place two years ago, but is now renting it out and moving into a house. The suite is available for lease starting April 15.

Here’s the living and dining area:

The bedroom has some statement wallpaper:

And here’s the bathroom:

Major perks

The south-facing balcony comes with furniture and a barbecue: just add nice weather.

Possible deal breaker

The compact kitchen might not be ideal for serious home cooks, but at least the added kitchen island squeezes a little more counter space into the tight layout:

By the numbers

• $3,200 per month

• 687 square feet

• 120-square-foot balcony

• 9-foot ceilings

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 parking space