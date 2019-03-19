Rental of the Week: $3,200 per month for a furnished suite in Riverdale
Address: 90 Broadview Avenue, Unit 806
Neighbourhood: South Riverdale
Agents: Marla Cook, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage; and Marianne Tasker, Toronto Luxury Rentals
Price: $3,200 per month
The place
A furnished one-bedroom condo in the Ninety Lofts.
The history
This former Coca-Cola bottling plant and warehouse was converted into lofts in 2013. The owner of this unit bought the place two years ago, but is now renting it out and moving into a house. The suite is available for lease starting April 15.
Here’s the living and dining area:
The bedroom has some statement wallpaper:
And here’s the bathroom:
Major perks
The south-facing balcony comes with furniture and a barbecue: just add nice weather.
Possible deal breaker
The compact kitchen might not be ideal for serious home cooks, but at least the added kitchen island squeezes a little more counter space into the tight layout:
By the numbers
• $3,200 per month
• 687 square feet
• 120-square-foot balcony
• 9-foot ceilings
• 1 bedroom
• 1 bathroom
• 1 parking space