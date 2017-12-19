Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a brick-lined loft across the street from St. Lawrence Market
Address: 81A Front Street East, Unit 403
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Owner: Martin Premru
Price: $3,400 per month
The place
An unfurnished two-bedroom condo at the St. Lawrence Market Lofts.
The history
In its previous lives, this 160-year-old building was a grocery warehouse and candle factory. It was converted into lofts in 2003. The owner lived in a one-bedroom unit two floors below for nine years before moving into this penthouse in 2015. He has now moved to a home in Riverdale and is looking to lease his old pad out.
Major perks
The property is across the street from St. Lawrence Market, and it’s a 15-minute walk to other downtown attractions, like the Toronto Islands ferry terminal. The owner completely overhauled the kitchen and bathroom just a year ago.
Here’s the living area:
The suite has tons (like, actual tons) of exposed brick:
Here’s the newly renovated kitchen:
The view from the upper level:
And the guest bedroom:
Possible deal breaker
The master bedroom, on the unit’s upper level, has a ledge that opens onto the living room below, meaning there’s very little privacy for the occupants. This place may not be ideal for a family, despite its generous size.
By the numbers
• 1 bike rack