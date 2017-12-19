Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a brick-lined loft across the street from St. Lawrence Market

Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a brick-lined loft across the street from St. Lawrence Market

By | Photography By Julian Mendl |  

By | Photography By Julian Mendl |  

Address: 81A Front Street East, Unit 403
Neighbourhood: St. Lawrence
Owner: Martin Premru
Price: $3,400 per month

The place

An unfurnished two-bedroom condo at the St. Lawrence Market Lofts.

The history

In its previous lives, this 160-year-old building was a grocery warehouse and candle factory. It was converted into lofts in 2003. The owner lived in a one-bedroom unit two floors below for nine years before moving into this penthouse in 2015. He has now moved to a home in Riverdale and is looking to lease his old pad out.

Major perks

The property is across the street from St. Lawrence Market, and it’s a 15-minute walk to other downtown attractions, like the Toronto Islands ferry terminal. The owner completely overhauled the kitchen and bathroom just a year ago.

Here’s the living area:

The suite has tons (like, actual tons) of exposed brick:

Here’s the newly renovated kitchen:

The view from the upper level:

And the guest bedroom:

Possible deal breaker

The master bedroom, on the unit’s upper level, has a ledge that opens onto the living room below, meaning there’s very little privacy for the occupants. This place may not be ideal for a family, despite its generous size.

By the numbers

• $3,400 per month
• 996 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 bathroom
• 1 bike rack

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week St. Lawrence

 

More Rentals of the Week

Houses

Rental of the Week: $13,900 per month for a celebrity-approved townhouse in the Annex

Houses

Rental of the Week: $14,000 per month for a Yorkville house with maid service

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a warehouse loft near King East

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,000 per month to live in an industrial loft in Moss Park

Houses

Rental of the Week: $2,100 per month for a tiny house in the east end

Houses

Rental of the Week: $6,000 per month for a designer townhouse in Little Italy