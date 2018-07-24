Condos

Rental of the Week: $8,000 per month to live in a converted church in Wallace-Emerson

By | Photography By Jordan Prussky/The Print Market |  

Address: 40 Westmoreland Avenue, Unit 8
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Mike Donia, RE/MAX Realty Specialists Inc., Brokerage
Price: $8,000 per month

The place

An unfurnished four-bedroom converted church loft near Christie Pits.

The history

This unit’s owner bought the place earlier this year, hoping to use it as an income property. The building is a former Anglican church, built in 1914, that was retrofitted into condos six years ago.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen, with breakfast bar:

There are four bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And there’s a small patio:

Major perks

The four-level unit is one of the largest of the 17 lofts in the building. It retains many of the church’s original neo-Gothic architectural features, including exposed brick walls, arched windows and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s dressing area:

The master ensuite:

And there’s a small loft area above the master bedroom, accessible by ladder:

Possible deal breaker

Families with young children might find the multiple narrow staircases between floors to be a little dicey. And older folks with bad knees will definitely want to move on.

By the numbers

• $8,000 per month
• 2,500 square feet
• 12-foot vaulted ceilings
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 fireplaces
• 2 parking spots
• 1 balcony

Topics: Homes housing rental market rental of the week Wallace-Emerson

 

