Rental of the Week: $8,000 per month to live in a converted church in Wallace-Emerson
Address: 40 Westmoreland Avenue, Unit 8
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Mike Donia, RE/MAX Realty Specialists Inc., Brokerage
Price: $8,000 per month
The place
An unfurnished four-bedroom converted church loft near Christie Pits.
The history
This unit’s owner bought the place earlier this year, hoping to use it as an income property. The building is a former Anglican church, built in 1914, that was retrofitted into condos six years ago.
Here’s the living area:
The dining area:
And the kitchen, with breakfast bar:
There are four bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And there’s a small patio:
Major perks
The four-level unit is one of the largest of the 17 lofts in the building. It retains many of the church’s original neo-Gothic architectural features, including exposed brick walls, arched windows and vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom:
The master bedroom’s dressing area:
The master ensuite:
And there’s a small loft area above the master bedroom, accessible by ladder:
Possible deal breaker
Families with young children might find the multiple narrow staircases between floors to be a little dicey. And older folks with bad knees will definitely want to move on.
By the numbers
• $8,000 per month
• 2,500 square feet
• 12-foot vaulted ceilings
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 fireplaces
• 2 parking spots
• 1 balcony