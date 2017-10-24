Rental of the Week: $5,250 per month to live in a church loft near Roncesvalles

Address: 384 Sunnyside Avenue, Unit 308

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Michael Griffiths, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $5,250 per month

The place

An unfurnished two-floor condo in the Abbey Lofts.

The history

Built in 1910, this Presbyterian church was taken over by a condo developer 12 years ago. The owner bought this unit in 2006. She brought in her own architect to work on the interior and specialty carpenters to create custom built-in shelving and storage throughout the space. Now she’s moving into a house, but plans to keep this property as a retirement pied-à-terre and rent it out in the meantime. It’s available immediately.

Here’s the living area. All the wood panelling is American cherry:

The dining area has a slice of one of the huge stained glass windows:

Here’s the kitchen:

There’s a little office nook:

And here’s the master bedroom, with some Japanese-style paper blinds:

Major perks

Unlike units on the building’s lower levels, this suite’s second floor has the church’s vaulted ceilings, as well as original limestone walls and stained glass windows:

Possible deal breaker

There are certainly cheaper two-bedroom apartments available in this part of town, but very few of them have this much character.

By the numbers

• $5,250 per month

• 1,630 square feet

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 electric fireplace

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking spot