Rental of the Week: $5,250 per month to live in a church loft near Roncesvalles
Address: 384 Sunnyside Avenue, Unit 308
Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles
Agent: Michael Griffiths, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage
Price: $5,250 per month
The place
An unfurnished two-floor condo in the Abbey Lofts.
The history
Built in 1910, this Presbyterian church was taken over by a condo developer 12 years ago. The owner bought this unit in 2006. She brought in her own architect to work on the interior and specialty carpenters to create custom built-in shelving and storage throughout the space. Now she’s moving into a house, but plans to keep this property as a retirement pied-à-terre and rent it out in the meantime. It’s available immediately.
Here’s the living area. All the wood panelling is American cherry:
The dining area has a slice of one of the huge stained glass windows:
Here’s the kitchen:
There’s a little office nook:
And here’s the master bedroom, with some Japanese-style paper blinds:
Major perks
Unlike units on the building’s lower levels, this suite’s second floor has the church’s vaulted ceilings, as well as original limestone walls and stained glass windows:
Possible deal breaker
There are certainly cheaper two-bedroom apartments available in this part of town, but very few of them have this much character.
By the numbers
• $5,250 per month
• 1,630 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 electric fireplace
• 1 balcony
• 1 parking spot