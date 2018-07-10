Rental of the Week: $4,700 per month for a mood-lit Harbourfront condo

Address: 25 Telegram Mews, Unit 3607

Neighbourhood: Harbourfront

Agent: Kathy Mattas, Toronto Luxury Rentals

Price: $4,700 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom condo steps from the Rogers Centre.

The history

The owner bought this 36th floor unit in the CityPlace Montage building seven years ago, then gave it a zen makeover and converted the den into an artist’s studio.

The LED lighting throughout the unit is adjustable:

Here’s the kitchen:

There’s more adjustable LED mood lighting in the den:

There are two bedrooms, here’s one of them:

The lighting in this bedroom changes colour. Green is just one option:

Major perks

The unit has a lake view, and the floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of summer sunlight.

Possible deal breaker

Tenants will need to find creative storage solutions in this 1,200-square-foot space. The kitchen pantry should help a little:

By the numbers

• $4,700 per month

• 1,200 square feet

• 9-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 electric fireplace

• 1 balcony

• 1 parking spot