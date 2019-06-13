TL Insider

What went down at Kojin’s first birthday party, an exclusive dinner for TL Insiders

By | Photography By Josh Fee |  

On June 5, TL Insiders were treated to a very exclusive R&D Night: an intimate one-year birthday celebration at Momofuku Kōjin, Toronto Life’s best new restaurant of 2019. Executive chef Paula Navarrete hosted the evening, and Insiders were treated to some of the most exciting food in the city—not to mention some delicious sour beer, sake, champagne and wine pairings. Here are some photos of the night.

