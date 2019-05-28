What TL Insiders can look forward to in June

What TL Insiders can look forward to in June

What Insiders are saying

May was another amazing month for TL Insiders. Members enjoyed one-of-a-kind dinners at Kasa Moto and Piano Piano. They also had the chance to meet and greet chef Paula Navarrete of Momofuku Kōjin during one of our In Conversation sessions (which was catered by Kōjin, too) and chef Jeremy Charles of acclaimed Newfoundland restaurant Raymonds at his George Brown College book signing. And June might be our most exciting month yet. Here’s just a sample of some upcoming events and offers.

Even more amazing R&D Night dinners

If you’ve yet to attend one of our R&D Nights (and really, what are you waiting for?), then you have three chances to do so in June. Sign up for one (or all of them!) to experience a unique and intimate chef-led dinner. Here’s the lineup so far:

June 4 A five-course meal of Spanish rarities at Cava

June 5 A super-intimate four-course dinner at Kojin to celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary

June 11 A kitchen party at Donna’s

WeWork’s inaugural Town Hall

On June 6, WeWork is inviting TL Insiders to their inaugural Town Hall, a new series of conversations on issues that matter locally, led by city and industry leaders. The first session’s topic will be public transportation, and speakers include TTC chair Jaye Robinson.

Four whole weeks of Sunday School

Relax—it’s bartending school. Sign up for one or all of the mixology classes being held at Parkdale cocktail bar PrettyUgly, and wow all future houseguests with your skills.

A wine-fuelled rooftop patio party

Patio season is here. Finally. On June 11, the Wine Sisters invite you to come sip wines from around the world (and beer and cider and cocktails) alongside plenty of tasty snacks—not to mention sweet views—at the top of 150 King West.

A night with a complicated man

On June 4, TL Insiders are invited to join SHAFT star Jessie T. Usher at an exclusive reception held at Bisha Hotel, to celebrate the film’s release.

Want in on all of this amazing action? Then become a TL Insider today and stay tuned for more announcements and access to incredible cultural events in the city.