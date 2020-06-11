TL Insider

Toronto Life’s Beauty Box program delivers beauty and wellness product samples to your front door

Toronto Life’s Beauty Box program delivers beauty and wellness product samples to your front door

By |  

By |  

Photo by Nicole Alisn

More on TL Insider

With so many options on the market, finding the right beauty and wellness products can be difficult. Luckily, in partnership with FASHION magazine, Toronto Life’s Beauty Box program makes discovering new products easy. Powered by Sampler, a short quiz will help determine which products best suit your needs. From there, you’ll be matched with a selection of samples to choose from which you’ll receive in the mail, totally free of charge! No need to stress if you don’t find a match right away, just log in for a new survey each month with different samples from specialty brands like Graydon Skincare. To start receiving free samples today, sign up for the Beauty Box program here.

Topics: TL Insider

 

More on TL Insider

TL Insider

A Q&A with TL Insider’s new bartender-in-residence, Evelyn Chick

TL Insider

What went down at our virtual Serving Knowledge Supper Club with UHN’s Dr. Andrew Boozary

TL Insider

“Being able to tune in virtually has made it so easy to participate”: A Q&A with TL Insider Jennifer Kirner on Toronto Life’s new virtual events

Food

What went down at the TL Insider Fireside Chat with Andrew Oliver, president and CEO of Oliver & Bonacini

TL Insider

A Q&A with DaiLo’s Nick Liu, TL Insider’s chef-in-residence for June

TL Insider

What went down at the TL.talent workshop with Shopify’s Tanya Hoshi  