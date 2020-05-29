Just some of the virtual events TL Insiders can look forward to in June

Just some of the virtual events TL Insiders can look forward to in June

With your continued support, May was another exceptional month for TL Insider with a variety of virtual events. Members took part in a cocktail masterclass, discovered how to launch their own podcast on a budget, and learned key business skills from some of Canada’s top entrepreneurs. We’re happy to share that June is looking just as exciting! Here’s a sneak peak of what members can look forward to in the weeks to come.

How civic leadership is shaping the future of Toronto

Join TL Insider on June 4 for a conversation with Tamara Balan, interim CEO of CivicAction (pictured above), and Jaipaul Massey-Singh, principal of RIPL Strategic. In a panel discussion led by Jason Maghanoy, head of business development at St. Joseph Media, they’ll be talking with Insiders about the future of employment, mental health and trust in Toronto.



A fireside chat with Anita Sedgwick

On June 9, join TL Insider as we host Anita Sedgwick, founder and CEO of Shift Dating, to discuss the digital age of dating and how to master the virtual dating scene in the wake of the pandemic. In addition, she’ll be discussing how her skills in product development, research and data collection led her to establish Shift Dating, a solution to the complexities of online dating.



Cultivating wellness in a time of crisis

In part of our growing TL.talent professional development series, Louisa Jewell, resilience and well-being expert, will be leading an insightful workshop on June 11 about how to flourish in every aspect of life. Jewell has spent over 10 years teaching well-being and resilience to organizations and training practitioners, and during this TL Insider exclusive, will share the skills necessary to live your best life, and emerge from this crisis even better than before.



Dinner is served

On June 11, follow the lead of John Hoffmann, executive chef of Roll This Way, for an intimate virtual sushi making class. With fresh cooking kits delivered the day of the event, TL Insiders will have the opportunity to bring part of Toronto’s sushi scene home with them.



A fireside chat with Allen Lau

On June 16, members can join Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt as he moderates an exciting fireside chat with CEO and co-founder of Wattpad, Allen Lau. As a leader in Canada’s technology sector and startup ecosystem, Lau will discuss the current state of Canada’s tech industry and his work at the global multi-platform entertainment company.



E-meet a doctor working on a COVID-19 vaccine

Join TL Insider on June 18 as it hosts entrepreneur, food scientist and expert in CRISPR research, Dr. Rodolphe Barrangou. He will be sharing insight into his award-winning research, the state of CRISPR research in Canada, as well as his place in one of 600 projects worldwide working on a COVID-19 vaccine.



Add a splash of whisky

Prepare the perfect meal for Father’s Day with a virtual cooking class on June 19, hosted by executive chef and CEO of Elle Cuisine, Lauren Mozer. As TL Insider’s exclusive caterer, she’ll be guiding members through three exciting recipes including whiskey-braised chicken and bourbon butterscotch sticky toffee pudding.



Perfect the Hakka Wonton

TL Insider’s June Chef-in-Residence, Nick Liu, will be leading another exciting virtual cooking class on June 22. Members can learn how to prepare the popular Hakka Wonton’s from his restaurant DaiLo. Based off a recipe passed down from his grandmother, Liu has been making these wontons since he was four years old. This is a class you do not want to miss.



Serving knowledge—and dinner

Following the success of our first Virtual Serving Knowledge Supper Club last month, on June 24, celebrity chef Cory Vitiello will be hosting another one in collaboration with Toronto’s University Health Network. Vitiello will be curating a special menu from his restaurant Flock Rotisserie for members to enjoy from home. In partnership with Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to their efforts in research, education, and patient care.

Plus a virtual dinner and wine experience with Ascari, a panel on the future of sports in Toronto, a cocktail masterclass with Evelyn Chick and much more!

