What TL Insider members can look forward to in September

With Labour Day just days away, fall is fast approaching. But though summer’s end is near, the action doesn’t stop here. After a memorable month of dining, pool parties and TL Insider’s first-ever neighbourhood crawl, another exciting month of programming awaits. This September, we have a full calendar of events scheduled for the weeks ahead—connecting you to the city’s best in food, shopping, business and more. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming up.



A panel on the emergence of Hollywood North

TIFF is just around the corner and all eyes are on Hollywood North. In partnership with Greybrook, TL Insider and Canadian Business will be hosting a thought leadership panel at Luma on September 6. The panelists will discuss what is fuelling Canada’s growing TV and film industry, how the industry is positioning itself for continued growth and hot topics including intellectual property, talent and studio infrastructure.



Tickets to Hello! Canada and Toronto Life‘s Hollywood North Party

Three lucky winners of this member-exclusive contest will join Toronto Life x HELLO! Canada for a red-carpet party at Park Hyatt Toronto to kick off TIFF on September 8. Along with their plus-ones, the winners will enjoy an exciting evening of entertainment, live music, food and drinks as we gather to celebrate our city’s exceptional film and TV talent.

A wellness retreat at Vettä Nordic Spa

Powered by Chatelaine, this full-day wellness retreat on September 30 will feature total access to the Nordic spa, optional in-house treatments and a harvest dinner presented by UHN Foundation’s Serving Knowledge Supper Club. Plus, a restorative yoga practice sponsored by Aveeno will offer an enriching exercise, and curated breakout sessions will serve a wealth of knowledge as you connect with fellow members who are looking to relax and recharge.



Celebrating the island of Saint Kitts at Clio

On on September 28, join TL Insider at Clio, a members-only restaurant and lounge on King West, for an event in celebration of the island of Saint Kitts. Members will enjoy food, drinks and live entertainment, and will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the island, plus a luggage package courtesy of Samsonite.

