What’s on the menu at Roses Cocina, the new-wave Tex-Mex kitchen inside Hotel X

Name: Roses Cocina

Contact: 111 Princes’ Blvd., 2nd Floor, rosescocina.ca, @roses.cocina

Neighbourhood: Exhibition

Owners: Brandon Marek and Michael Kimel (Harlo Entertainment), and Adrian Niman

Chefs: Executive chef Adrian Niman (Rasa, Sara), chef de cuisine Sean Usher (The Gabardine, Food Dudes)

Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

In 2020, the Toronto-based private equity firm Harlo Entertainment added Hotel X to their food and beverage portfolio—alongside spots like Mimi Chinese, Planta and Kasa Moto. Then Covid hit. Fast forward two-plus years and the first of three new hotel restaurants, Roses Cocina, is finally up and running, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Two more spots are planned to open in the coming months.

Roses Cocina is the group’s ode to Tex-Mex. “It’s refined North American, with an emphasis on Mexican flavours,” says Niman. Some dishes, like chicken wings in an agave barbecue sauce, are more American comfort food with a Mexican flavour flourish. Others, like a citrus-cured hamachi tostada are more by-the-book south-of-the-border plates. “Everything has a spin,” says Niman. “And everything is made in house, even the puff pastry and brioche.”

The drinks

Beverage manager Ben Kingstone (Mother, Butcher Chef) has built a formidable cocktail program, including on-tap and barrel-aged cocktails, and a bunch of house-made infusions—think avocado-infused tequila and even truffled Hennessy VS). The infused liquors, though, aren’t for straight sipping—they’ve been made with particular cocktails in mind.

The space

The sun-drenched room boasts a postcard-worthy panorama of Lake Ontario and the Toronto Islands. And when the patio opens, it will seat an additional 50 guests.