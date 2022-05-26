What’s on the menu at Recette, a fun French restaurant on Queen West with a Chantecler chef in the kitchen

Name: Recette Contact: 1166 Queen St. West, @recetteonqueen Neighbourhood: Beaconsfield Village Previously: Ikune by Apres Owner: Naveen Chakravarti (Neon Tiger, Oddseoul) Chef: Milo Beaubien-Wright (Le Phenix, Chantecler, Actinolite) Accessibility: Not fully accessible
The food
Chef Beaubien-Wright strikes a balance between approachability and innovation with fresh, creative plates that showcase elements of ye olde Cuisine Classique translated for a modern palate. This is upscale, inventive fare that—compressed pear and kohlrabi chips notwithstanding—doesn’t look down its nose at anybody.
In one dish, deeply caramelized scallops sit in a glossy sauce of charred escarole and romaine—a callback to the imaginative modernity of Beaubien-Wright’s time cooking at Actinolite, and a riff on the timeless French pairing of scallops with watercress sauce. A Cornish hen is served with rutabaga that’s undergone a traditional légumes-glacés treatment (a carefully sequenced procession of water, acid and butter) but with gooseberry juice standing in for the traditional lemon. For a menu that leans heavily on the chef’s technical chops, it’s refreshingly cheerful and easy to enjoy.
Summery sipping cocktails with playful twists—like a pink peppercorn–rimmed strawberry margarita, or an old fashioned with a touch more simple syrup than usual—dominate the cocktail menu. A tight, largely Old World wine list with an emphasis on low-intervention bottles balances light, crispy varietals with fuller-bodied options.
The space
Pops of colour, like pretty fuchsia orchids on the tables, energize the room’s relaxed wood-and-eggshell palette. There’s lots of comfy booths and picnic table-style seating, lattice detailing on the walls and a fun soundtrack of hip-hop and classic house music that gives the space a youthful, easy-going vibe.
