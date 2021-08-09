What’s on the menu at Mira Mira Diner, a retro-inspired spot in the Beaches for comfort food and cocktails

Name: Mira Mira Diner Contact: 1963 Queen St. E., eatmiramira.com, @eatmiramira Neighbourhood: The Beaches Owner: Amira Becarevic and Justin Cheung Chef: Amira Becarevic Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, indoor mask policy, physically distanced tables Accessibility: Not fully accessible
The food
Mira Mira started life as a catering company before opening its first location: a takeout spot in Leslieville that deals in burgers and sandwiches. The new diner in the Beaches is bigger and full-service, but still very much about nostalgic fare made with creative flair. Becarevic’s menu includes all the classic diner hits—killer burgers and sandwiches are mainstays—rounded out with hearty mains like fish and chips and a chicken caesar salad. Attentive flourishes and fresh flavours kick the food into a higher gear—meat is marinated in kefir and kimchi, the turkey sandwich comes with bourbon curry gravy, and local producers like Lev Bakery and Hatch coffee make regular appearances.
There’s a tight, non-intimidating wine menu and a bunch of easy-drinking summer cocktails, like a passion fruit mimosa and a watermelon mojito. Burdock Brewery features heavily in the beer selection, alongside diner classics like Molson Canadian on tap. And the vintage seafoam green Hamilton Beach machine on the counter? It’s fully operational to fulfill your milkshake needs.
The space
A sunny palette of pastel pinks and yellows in a big, airy interior gives the space modern diner vibes. Bright, warm and welcoming, it’s as good a cozy date spot as it is a family-friendly destination. Eight stools around the bar are perfect for solo dining. Check out the scrubbed-out sign above the street-side patio—it’s a reminder of the building’s history as a bank.
