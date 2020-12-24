Toronto restaurants doing New Year’s Day brunch for takeout or delivery

Toronto restaurants doing New Year’s Day brunch for takeout or delivery

More Takeout Ideas

In less than a week, we get to say so long to this garbage fire of a year. Ring in a new (and hopefully much improved) one with one of these fabulous brunch boxes, available for preorder. There’s something for every craving—from bagels and stuffed French toast to osechi and dan-dan noodles—along with some of the obligatory booze (because it’s not like it’s all just going to change overnight).

Lakeview Restaurant

This 24-hour mainstay (though takeout is only a 10 a.m.-to-midnight deal during Covid) is serving up a hefty portion of French toast stuffed with peameal bacon and havarti cheese. The meal, which comes with a side of fruit and either home fries or salad, is dubbed “Freedom from 2020 Toast.” Amen. Pre-order online through their website, and if you’re in the mood for bubbly, place your order through SkiptheDishes. $19. thelakeviewrestaurant.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakai Bar (@sakaibarto)

Sakai Bar

A very festive Osechi New Year’s Day bento is on offer at this Little Portugal sake bar. This symbolic Japanese New Year offering includes traditional ingredients like dashi maki (a rolled omelette), duck breast, rainbow trout, chestnuts and head-on tiger prawns with long whiskers to symbolize long life. If there was ever a year to start with a gorgeous box of good luck charms, this is it. Email sakaibarto@gmail.com to pre-order for pickup. $180 for 2, $70 for 1. @sakaibarto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugs and Sarcasm (@hugsandsarcasm)

Hugs and Sarcasm

This Trinity Bellwoods brunch spot opened a British tuck shop during Covid, selling a range of groceries and knick knacks from across the pond. They’ll throw in free British candy if you pre-order from their a la carte New Year’s day menu, which includes huevos rancheros; chicken and waffles; a bacon, apple, and smoked cheddar omelette; and a proper English fry-up. Round it out with a coffee cocktail or a mimosa kit. Call or DM to pre-order for pickup or delivery. $12-18. hugsandsarcasm.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma’s Country Kitchen (@emmacountrykitc)

Emma’s Country Kitchen

Get an eggs Benny box for two from this St. Clair West kitchen. There’s a deep-fried, soft poached egg on a buttermilk biscuit with your choice of avocado or house peameal, mousseline sauce (that’s hollandaise with whipped cream) and either fruit salad or russet home fries. It also comes with two ultra-fresh “cinnabiscuits,” mimosas, and even champagne flutes because fancy. Pre-order online for pickup or delivery. $65. emmascountrykitchen.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny’s Chinese (@sunnyschinese)

Sunny’s Chinese

This new Chinese pop-up is doing a Sichuan-style New Year’s Day menu for lunch or dinner. There are delectable dan-dan noodles with pork and sesame, crispy hidden chicken, cucumber with herbs and wood-ear mushrooms, steamed yu choi with bamboo and chives, and twice-cooked pork with long pepper and salted black bean. The lot also comes with steamed rice, Sichuan pickles, and the option to add on house chili sauce. Order online for pickup. $89 for two to three. sunnyschinese.ambassador.ai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty’s General (@bettysgeneral)

Betty’s General

The Danforth’s cute-as-a-button general store (née bistro) is serving up a “Welcome to the Future” (yes, please) menu for the morning after. There’s an extra-large and loaded breakfast burrito, baked French toast with maple custard, bagels with smoked salmon, and tater tots with spicy ketchup or applewood-smoked bacon. Each main is portioned for two to four people, and you can choose from two different sizes of mimosa kit, depending on how hazy you’d like your morning to be. Order online for pickup. $20-$40. bettysgeneral.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First & Last (@firstandlastcoffee)

First and Last

If you’re in the mood for sandwiches and booze, look no further than this cozy Annex coffee shop. Choose from Benny sando with house-made bacon and home fries, a sammy Florentine with stewed greens, or deluxe French toast with whipped cheesecake and blueberry compote. To drink, there’s a Sangrita Maria with Grey Goose and Bloody Mary mix, a rum-spiked latte made with oat milk, or a classic eggnog with Bacardi. Order online for pickup. $12 sandwiches, $10 cocktails. firstandlastcoffee.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eastbound Brewing Company (@eastboundbeer)

Eastbound Brewery

You can get a festive pub-themed brunch box from this Riverside brewery. It comes with baked French toast, strawberry compote and strawberry-infused maple syrup, breakfast sausage, caesar mix with all the fixings, and a four-pack of their Backpacker Blonde. If that’s not enough, there’s even a 12-ounce bag of Stereo coffee beans. Order online for pickup or delivery. $45. eastboundbeer.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGO Bistro (@agobistro)

AGO Bistro

Visits to the AGO may be off limits for now, but you can always reminisce over their classic bagel platter complete with sliced smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, and cucumber. It also comes with fresh orange juice and a fruit salad. Order on their website for pickup or delivery. $60, $54 for AGO members. ago.ca/dine/ago-bistro

Farmhouse Tavern

The fittingly named “Good Riddance 2020 Hangover Brunch” menu at this Junction Triangle restaurant includes their famous Barn Burger with bacon jam and blue cheese; a wrap with confit duck leg, duck eggs, and mushrooms; and a smoked brisket biscuit among other a la carte options. There are tasty mimosas and caesars available for adding on, too. Call or text 416-936-8547 for pickup. $14-$19. farmhousetavern.ca