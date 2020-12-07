Toronto's Best Takeout

As the pandemic continues to put a hold on in-person dining, we’d like to remind you of all the fantastic food available for takeout and delivery. Here, a continually evolving and growing list of the city’s best to-go dishes, from pizza and burgers to at-home omakase kits and five-star tasting menus. Bon appetit, Toronto.

Sugo

This red-sauce joint is co-owned by Conor Joerin, who, along with a group of chef pals known as the Marinara Boys, has made it his mission to give back during the pandemic. His honest-to-goodness spaghetti comes in a rich pork-and-veal ragu, topped with a liberal dusting of Parmigiano-Reggiano. It tastes like a hug from nonna, and it’s exactly what we need right now. $15. Available for pickup. 1281 Bloor St. W., 416-535-1717, sugotoronto.com

Donna’s

This twee Wallace-Emerson joint is now slinging baked goods, salads, sandwiches and dinner entrees to go. Donna’s beloved ham platter has been retooled for takeout as a simple stack of just four things—ham, pickled shallots, Colman’s mustard and some greens ($13)—and their signature roast beef sandwich piles paper-thin meat marinated in beef fat and honey onto a crusty Portuguese bun with parsnip, watercress and a house horseradish sauce ($15). Pair any of them with a jalapeño-jolted pea salad and the daily freshly squeezed juice or a bottle of Portuguese wine. Available for pickup and delivery. 827 Lansdowne Ave., 416-536-1414, donnas.ca

Harry’s Charbroiled

Not long after closing his popular Parkdale diner, owner Grant van Gameren resurrected it as a pandemic-times pop-up. The menu is limited to four burger options, all served on Martin’s potato rolls: beef, vegan, green chorizo and, our favourite, kicky red chorizo topped with a fat slice of pineapple ($9.99). And don’t forget to order some double-cooked fries, which manage to stay crispy en route ($4.25). Available for pickup and delivery. 293 Palmerston Ave., harrys.customer.chat

Wynona

Chef Jeff Bovis isn’t offering any of his usual seasonally driven plates. Instead, he’s selling DIY meal kits: marinated chickens, fresh pastas and sauces, dips, house-stuffed sausages and loaves of their olive-oil-slathered focaccia. Also available are some high-quality deli goodies like applewood-smoked capocollo and heritage eggs. Available for pickup, and for delivery on orders of $100 or more. 819 Gerrard St. E., 416-778-5171, wynonatoronto.com

Le Phénix

Two months after Chantecler caught fire, its temporary sister spot Le Phénix rose from its ashes to serve familiar Franco fare. The half-duck ($30) is still the standout. The kitchen breaks down whole Stouffville-sourced pekin ducks. The legs are cured in citrus zest, thyme and salt, then poached in duck fat. The breasts, meanwhile, are cold-smoked over applewood and finished on the stove, medium-rare. A duck demi-glace, compressed apples and a smattering of hazelnuts bring it all together. Available for pickup and delivery. 1263 Queen St. W., 416-342-1587, lephenixto.com

Favorites Thai BBQ

Sour, funky and spicy best describes the flavour-packed Thai bites coming out of the Ossington kitchen that ranked No. 1 on our latest list of best new restaurants. Although a bottle of Singha is perfect for washing down tangy papaya salad dressed in unfiltered fish sauce and birdseye chilis ($18), don’t overlook the excellent wine list, which is packed with crushable, offbeat bottles from small biodynamic producers. A tart-yet-juicy pet nat rosé from Germany’s Pfalz region pairs perfectly with a bowl of duck egg and dried shrimp–strewn pad Thai ($22). Available for pickup and delivery. 141 Ossington Ave., 437-916-9069, myfavethai.com

Skippa

The fancy lunch boxes coming out of this Harbord Village sushi spot marry Canadian produce with luxe Japanese proteins such as Wagyu beef and cherry blossom trout (a fish known for its tender pink flesh). Bento boxes overflow with a forager’s delight of seasonal finds. And the Sakana Box is a gorgeous arrangement of maki and sashimi that comes with specific instructions detailing which bites gets dunked in the house-made shoyu. And the full Trust Skippa experience is among the most gratifying at-home meals one can have right now. $60 and up. Pickup only. 379 Harbord St., 416-535-8181, skippa.ca

Labora

Although all of Labora’s paellas are decadent, it’s the seafood one ($35.50) that has us salivating. Smoked paprika–seasoned bomba rice comes topped with grilled octopus, red Argentinian prawns, calamari, artichokes, capers, baby peas and dollops of saffron-lemon aïoli. To preserve the socarrat—that crunchy base—chef Rob Bragagnolo is baking these bad boys in their delivery trays. Available for pickup and delivery. 433 King St. W., 416-260-9993, labora.to

416 Snack Bar

This Queen West watering hole, known for their bar snacks, has blown up their typically tiny dishes. The eggplant parm doubledown—once a three-bite sandwich of tomato, mozzarella di bufala and basil cradled between two quinoa-breaded eggplant rounds—has been super-sized. Slices of pressed-and-salted eggplant are seared, layered with provolone and lemony ricotta and Grana Padano, then roasted. It’s all topped with San Marzano sauce and six eggplant chips ($18). Available for pickup and delivery. 181 Bathurst St., 416-364-9320, 416snackbar.com

Beach Hill Smokehouse

Pitmaster Darien List abides by the Central Texan BBQ Bible: no sticky sauces, just simple rubs and long cook times over crackling logs of red oak. Beef never hits the flames here. It’s indirect heat that makes the 12-hour-smoked brisket juicy beyond compare. Sides are generous, but the kitchen doesn’t lavish attention on them—these meatheads are focused on churning out perfect pink-ringed pork ribs instead. The best deal is the Jurassic Park Cookout, which comes with enough meat to feed a family of six…or four really ambitious carnivores. $125. Available for pickup and delivery. 172 Main St.; 429 Danforth Ave., 416-792-8275, beachhillsmokehouse.com

Pizzeria Du

This plant-based pizza parlour—the offshoot of vegan tasting-menu restaurant Avelo—is particularly secretive about the blend of flours they use to make their dough. Cooked for three minutes at 750°F, their crust has both a springy, pillowy texture and a satisfying crispness. We can’t decide between their most textbook creation—the margherita ($14)—and their least Italian one: a vegan take on a Hawaiian topped with San Marzano–cut barbecue sauce and jackfruit ($15). The cumin-spiced fruit makes for an excellent pulled-pork dupe on this cheerful, pro-pineapple pie. Available for pickup and delivery. 536 Queen St. W., 647-655-7451, pizzeriadu.ca

Patois

In addition to his Jamaican-Chinese soul food menu, chef Craig Wong is serving up heat-at-home care packages. The Full Pack ($149) comes with 10 different dishes, including Jamaican curry black tiger shrimp, a jerk-seasoned rotisserie-roasted chicken, stewed oxtail, beef patties, kimchi Brussels sprouts with Asian pear, fry bread, rice and peas, plantain chips and—because that’s not enough—a rum cake tiramisu. For the full Patois experience, consider treating yourself to a DIY rum punch kit ($45). Available for pickup and delivery. 794 Dundas St. W., 647-350-8999, patoistoronto.com

Maha’s Egyptian Brunch

Pre-pandemic, this east-end brunch spot had a perpetual lineup. These days, getting your mitts on their Egyptian dishes has never been easier. The curtailed takeout menu focuses on things that travel well, like the Taameia Pita ($12), a fluffy pocket stuffed with vibrant-green, fava bean–based falafel seasoned with dill, coriander and cumin, and rolled in sesame seeds before taking a dunk in the fryer. Available for pickup. 226 Greenwood Ave., 416-462-2703, mahasbrunch.com

Little Sister

As one of the founding restaurants of Feed the Frontlines, this Dutch-Indonesian kitchen has been busy slinging plates of spice-forward fried rice, satays and croquettes for hungry health care workers. Chef-owner Michael van den Winkel says they’re making more food than ever. Every dish is a hit—even simple grilled mustard greens are bursting with flavour from sambal oelek and ketjap manis. The semur java is unforgettable: tender pieces of braised clove-and-cumin-spiked short rib swimming in dark soy sauce ($28). Available for pickup and delivery. 2031 Yonge St., 416-488-2031, littlesisterto.com

Aloette

Alo’s slightly casual sister restaurant, known for its Asian-flavoured French plates, had to pare down its takeout offerings to dishes that could withstand a drive. Although sea urchin didn’t quite make the cut, the much-Instagrammed lemon meringue pie is on offer alongside yuzu honey–lashed fried chicken and their signature burger. It’s a comforting stack: a flat-top-cooked chuck-and-brisket patty blanketed in Beaufort cheese and tucked into a cloud-light potato bun ($20). Available for pickup and delivery. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444, aloetterestaurant.com

Union

For the last 11 years, this Ossington stalwart has stayed fresh by offering an ever-changing menu of seasonally driven bistro plates. Union’s new takeout options stick to the restaurant’s greatest hits, including what may be Toronto’s most perfect meat-and-potatoey salad: butter lettuce tossed in Niagara pinot noir vinaigrette, accompanied by two thick-cut slices of double-smoked Hoffman’s bacon, a big dollop of goat cheese and a rosti that’s fried to golden, crispy perfection. Available for pickup; limited menu available for delivery. 72 Ossington Ave., 416-850-0093, union72.ca

Oddseoul

Since 2012, Leeto Han’s Ossington snack bar has been churning out Korean-American comfort food that doesn’t shy away from cheese, mayo or the deep fryer. Our favourites are the Loosey ($9)—a kimchi hollandaise-baptised Big Mac—and the kitchen’s take on poutine ($10), which drowns hunks of squash in curried gravy, more kimchi, Kewpie mayo and cheese curds. Available for pickup and delivery. 90 Ossington Ave., @to_oddseoul

Pearl Harbourfront

Pearl’s dim sum isn’t quite the same without the view of Lake Ontario and the trundle of dumpling-laden carts passing by, but there’s something indulgent about enjoying it whenever you damn well please. Their shumai ($9) are bursting with pork and topped with impressively sized shrimp, and their har gow ($10), enveloped in silk-thin rice wrappers, are packed with plump prawns. Available for pickup and delivery. 207 Queen Quay W. (upstairs), 416-203-1233, pearlharbourfront.ca

Tinuno

This pint-sized restaurant has only ever served one thing: kamayan, a hands-on Filipino feast that feeds up to three people. The cutlery-free spread layers rice on top of banana leaves, which is then piled high with pork skewers, pork belly, mussels, shrimp, grilled tilapia, milkfish and squid. The roughage is scarce—there are a few spears of okra and a bit of eggplant—but one meal without veggies won’t cause scurvy ($36). Available for pickup and delivery. 31 Howard St., 647-343-9294, tinunothirtyone.com

Gus Taqueria

Last year, La Chilaca—a taco stand operating out of a cramped Kensington Market food court—opened up an unfussy sister restaurant just down the street. The options (barbacoa, pastor, carnitas) are by-the-book taqueria, but the quality is above par: handmade tortillas that sop up juices while maintaining their integrity, and perfectly spiced salsa that range from mild to tongue-searing. Get some to go (and pack a cerveza or two) for a park picnic. $4.50-$5.50. Available for pickup and delivery. 225 Augusta Ave. and 616 Gladstone Ave., 416-977-8226, tacosgus.ca

Alo

Toronto’s fanciest restaurant—which is equally lauded for Patrick Kriss’s fastidious French plates as it is for its service—is now offering takeout: five-course prix-fixe meals that have included dishes like braised veal shank, Italian burrata with an asparagus salad, and saffron risotto. $65 per person, plus supplements. Available for pickup. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-2222, alorestaurant.com

Dandylion

It took a global pandemic to get this social media–shy Queen West restaurant on Instagram. Each week, chef-owner Jason Carter posts a new multi-course menu. All orders come with sourdough and house-made fromage blanc, but the main courses range wildly. One week, it’s roast cod with red pepper, rapini and green olives; the next, it’s barbecue brisket with coleslaw, a Thai shrimp salad, or a gorgeously fat-marbled hunk of seared pork shoulder topped with blackened poblano peppers. $30-$40. Available for pickup. 1198 Queen St. W., 647-464-9100, @dandylionrestaurant

Richmond Station

This Financial District favourite is now offering their menu for takeout or delivery, including chef Carl Heinrich’s Station Burger. The popular patty has been on the restaurant’s menu since day one, and for good reason. An organic, grass-fed patty comes topped with aged cheddar, crunchy iceberg lettuce, sweet beet chutney, pickled onions and a garlic aîoli on a squishy house-made milk bun. And if that’s not enough protein for you, Richmond Station is also selling to-go charcuterie boards loaded with all kinds of house-made and -cured meats. 1 Richmond St. W., 647-748-1444, richmondstation.ca

Pai

The menu at Pai—one of chef and co-owner Nuit Regular’s many Thai restaurants—focuses on the dishes from the northern region of the country, where Regular grew up. Just about everything on the takeout menu is a hit, but must-orders include the pad Thai; gaeng massaman curry, tender chunks of braised beef and potato in a peanut-tamarind sauce, topped with crispy shallots; and the pad gra prow, basil wok-tossed with ground pork, crispy pork, chicken, beef or tofu, and served with jasmine rice, a fried egg and nam prik pla, a spicy, sweet and tangy Thai sauce. 18 Duncan St., 416-901-4724; 2335 Yonge St., 416-901-4724, paitoronto.com

Dailo

You can now enjoy Nick Liu’s New Asian dishes in the comfort of your own home. And while your living room may not be able to compete with the restaurant’s fun and funky atmosphere, at least the food will be the same. The DaiLo tasting menu to-go, available on Tock for pickup or delivery, changes weekly but may include crispy octopus tacos, trout on truffled fried rice and dim sum, a trio of fun bites like Hakka shiu mai and Liu’s popular Bic Mac Bao. 503 College St., 647-341-8882, dailoto.com