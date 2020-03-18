Toronto restaurants and food shops offering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

Toronto restaurants and food shops offering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

With all restaurants and bars halting dine-in service to help flatten that curve, many establishments are offering takeout or delivery to feed house-bound Torontonians and bring in much-needed revenue during what could be a devastating period for the industry. If you don’t feel like plundering your pantry supplies just yet, these Toronto spots are still serving food, albeit with restrictions in place to ensure social distancing. (And in these uncertain times, this list is subject to change.)

>> See these on a map

Grocery and specialty food stores still open for business

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chantecler Boucherie (@boucherieto) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

Chantecler Boucherie is still open and selling all kinds of charcuterie and sausages. 1318 Queen St. W., 416-628-3586, @boucherieto

Cheese Boutique is still open, though they strongly suggest that people call ahead to place any orders, and they’re limiting the number of customers in the store to 20 at a time. 45 Ripley Ave., 416-762-6292, cheeseboutique.com

Eataly’s market and counters will remain open for groceries and takeaway dishes, and the downstairs Birroteca is still selling bottles to go. Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W., 437-374-0250, eataly.ca

Good Cheese’s cheese and takeout counter remains open. Bonus: the new “Stay at Home Box” is your quarantine dream, filled with double-cream brie, manchego, chorizo, plum jam, pickles and crackers. 614 Gerrard St. E., 416-285-8482, goodcheese.ca

McEwan’s fancy food halls will remain open for all of your grocery and household needs. Multiple locations, mcewangroup.ca/grocery

With the exception of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre location, which is closed, all other Pusateri’s stores will open earlier than usual, allowing only elderly and immunocompromised customers to shop from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. Multiple locations, pusateris.com

Sanagan’s Meat Locker has shortened its hours of operation and is limiting the number of customers that can be in the store at the same time. They are also currently cashless, so only debit and credit are accepted. 176 Baldwin St. and 1513 Gerrard St. E., 416-593-9747, sanagansmeatlocker.com

Both BlackBird Baking Co. locations are limiting the number of customers to five (Kensington) and 10 (Riverside) at a time. 172 Baldwin St., 416-546-2280; 635 Queen St. E., 416-465-0043, blackbirdbakingco.com

Bloomer’s is hawking their doughnuts and other baked goods to go. They are also going cashless. 873 Bloor St. W., 416-551-0532; 715 Queen St. W., 416-214-2832, bloomersto.com/ordernow

Cote de Boeuf’s retail section is still open but going cashless. There will also be a limited number of sandwiches available for takeout each day. 130 Ossington Ave., 416-532-2333, cotedeboeuf.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baldassarre (@famiglia_baldassarre) on Jan 9, 2020 at 6:59am PST

Famiglia Baldassarre is still selling their delicioso house-made pastas, sauces and condiments to go, but they’re limiting the number of customers in the store to just two at a time. 122 Geary Ave., 647-293-5395, famigliabaldassarre.com

Roselle Desserts’ east and west shops are providing people with plenty of sweet ways to eat their feelings, but at reduced hours, for takeout only and only if you’re paying with plastic. 362 King St. E.; 108 Dovercourt Rd., roselleto.com

Customers at Spaccio, Terroni’s brand-new commissary in Corktown, can still purchase items from the retail section (bread, fresh pasta, sauce, olive oil, tomatoes) as well as prepared meals (ahem, whole trays of lasagna) to go. 22 Sackville St., 416-368-4248, terroni.com/spaccio

Restaurants offering takeout and delivery

Adamson Barbecue is limiting the number of customers allowed in at a time at their two locations, but you can still get their ribs, brisket, sausages and sandwiches to go. And they’re currently working on a pre-order delivery service. 176 Wicksteed Ave.; 15195 Yonge St., Aurora, 647-559-2080, adamsonbarbecue.com

Aloette, Alo’s more casual little sister downstairs, is now offering Doordash delivery and Ritual pickup. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444, aloetterestaurant.com

The Aviary Brewpub in the Canary District is offering cold cans of Longslice beer and hot food to go. 484 Front St. E., 647-352-7837, aviarybrewpub.com

You can get Barque Smokehouse’s barbecued and smoked goods delivered to your door courtesy of UberEats and Doordash. 299 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-532-7700, barque.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barque BBQ (@barquebbq) on Feb 22, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

And Barque’s little brother burger joint, Bar*Q, is now operating as Barque Does Burgers on UberEats.

Blondie’s Ossington and Dundas East locations (Commerce Court is closed) are still selling slices and pies to go. 1555 Dundas St. E.; 88 Ossington Ave., 437-341-1555, blondiespizza.ca

Over in Bloordale, Brock Sandwich—which recently reopened after a devastating fire—is selling their sammies to go and delivering them through all the usual services (UberEats, Foodora, Doordash, Ritual). 1260 Bloor St. W., 647-748-1260, brocksandwich.com

Get your spicy tofu stew to go from Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu through UberEats and Skip the Dishes. Multiple locations, @bcd_soontofu

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que is providing pickup and delivery at their Cherry Street location (Chef’s Assembly Hall is closed), and accepting credit and debit payments only. 275 Cherry St., 416-461-5111, cherrystbbq.com

You order Chop Chop’s dumplings, green onion pancakes, salt-and-pepper squid, bento boxes (and everything else) to go, or get it all delivered through Foodora, UberEats and Doordash. 771 Dundas St. W., 416-842-8277, chop-chop.ca

Leslieville pizza parlour Descendant is selling their Detroit-style pies to go or via delivery through UberEats. 1168 Queen St. E., 647-347-1168, descendantdsp.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elm Street Italian Deli (@elmstdeli) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:49am PDT

Elm Street Italian Deli started its young life as a takeout counter and it remains thus, so get your foot-long subs and get outta there. 15 Elm St., @elmstdeli

General Assembly Pizza’s pies are still available for pickup and delivery through all the usual routes (Ritual, Doordash, UberEats, Foodora). 331 Adelaide St. W., 416-583-5571, gapizza.com

As usual, Hawk and Chick’s Korean banchan and bentos are available for takeout only, but it is now a cashless operation and they are only allowing three customers in the store at a time. Pay ahead using Ritual to speed up the process even more. 1426 Dundas St. W., @hawkandchick.to

Get steamy noodle bowls from Hokkaido Ramen Santouka to go, or have them delivered courtesy of UberEats and Doordash. Multiple locations, santouka-canada.com

Hong Shing is offering takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. (!!!) every single day. They are also offering a 20 per cent discount and free delivery to those who place their order online at order.hongshing.com. 195 Dundas St. W., 416-977-3338, hongshing.com

Imanishi Japanese Kitchen is now selling their izakaya eats to go, starting March 18, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Here’s the current menu. 1330 Dundas St. W., 416-706-4225, imanishi.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Indie Alehouse (@indiealehouse) on Mar 13, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Junction brewery Indie Alehouse has moved to a cashless, takeout-only model. Call ahead to place your order to go. The bottle shop remains open—so get some fried chicken to go and pick up some beer while you’re there. 2876 Dundas St. W., 416-760-9691, indiealehouse.com

You can still order Khao San Road’s tasty Thai dishes to go (use Ritual to expedite the process) or have them delivered by UberEats. 11 Charlotte St., 647-352-5773, khaosanroad.ca

The Kinton Ramen Bowler Challenge might be on hiatus, but you can still order Kinton’s noodle bowls to go and from all the usual delivery suspects. Their new operating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily. Multiple locations, kintonramen.ca

Curb your Lai Wah Heen cravings by getting their dim sum dishes to go or have them delivered by UberEats, Foodora, Doordash or F.O.D. 108 Chestnut St., 416-977-9899, laiwahheen.com

Get brunch to go from east-end favourite Lady Marmalade. Call ahead with your order between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. 265 Broadview Ave., 647-351-7645, ladymarmalade.ca

As of now, you can no longer line up for Maha’s Fine Egyptian Cuisine—but you can call ahead to place your order between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., daily, for takeout only. 226 Greenwood Ave., 416-462-2703, mahasbrunch.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAKER (@makerpizza) on Mar 15, 2020 at 7:24am PDT

Maker Pizza is offering curbside pickup and delivery from both of their locations, and encourage customers to pre-order by using their app or calling ahead. Order via their in-house delivery service and they’ll drop the minimum order to $25 and waive the delivery fee. They are now also a cashless operation. 59 Cameron St.; 1537 Avenue Rd., 416-782-2000, makerpizza.com

Pre-order Matha Roti’s East Indian dishes online and then head to the Harbord Street spot to pick them up. 141 Harbord St., 416-966-6955, matharoti.com

Le Phénix—Chantecler’s temporary restaurant across the street—is typically dine-in only, but it’s now offering a menu of fancy French takeout, including steak tartare, French onion soup, duck confit, and even oysters. 1263 Queen St. W., 416-342-1586, lephenixto.com

PG Clucks, Little Italy’s most excellent fried chicken shop, is still open but going cashless and—because the shop is so wee—only allowing one customer in at a time. The Annex location is closed for the time being. You can also order delivery via all the usual routes, but UberEats is waiving the delivery fee for PG Clucks orders. 610 College St., 416-539-8224, pgclucks.com

Get Pizza Libretto pies and Enoteca Sociale pasta delivered to your doorstep by Foodora or UberEats. Multiple locations, pizzerialibretto.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PORCHETTA & Co. (@porchettaandco) on Mar 15, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Porchetta & Co.’s King West and Exchange Tower (breakfast porchetta!) locations are still open for pickup and delivery. 545 King St. W., 647-351-8844; 130 King St. W. (inside the Exchange Tower), no phone, porchettaco.com

R&D is offering a 20 per cent discount on all takeout orders, including Peking duck. Here’s the menu. 241 Spadina Ave., 416-586-1241, rdspadina.com

Salad King is cutting back their hours, operating from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., daily, for takeout orders. You can also get their not-so-secret Islamic Noodles delivered to your door by Foodora. 340 Yonge St., 416-593-0333, saladking.com

Get oodles of noodles from Sansotei Ramen‘s new takeout service, or get them delivered by all the usual delivery suspects. Multiple locations, sansotei.com

Sud Forno‘s Queen West location will remain open for takeaway (fresh pasta! bomba! pizza! peperonicini!) and is also offering delivery through UberEats. 716 Queen St. W., 416-504-7667, terroni.com/sud-forno

Sumilicious is still selling their smoked meat sandwiches to go. Call in your order ahead instead of waiting around. 5631 Steeles Ave. E. #5, 647-347-8899, sumilicious.ca

All of Tabülè‘s locations are open for takeout and delivery orders, with the exception of their Bayview Village restaurant. Multiple locations, tabule.ca

You can get Tacos El Asador‘s tamales, tacos or guac and chips to go, or have UberEats or Doordash deliver them to you. 689 Bloor St. W., 416-538-9747, tacoselasador.ca

Udon Kitanoya has switched to takeout-only mode. 513 Bloor St. W., 416-519-8513, udonkitanoya.com

Nothing’s more comforting than a bowl of pho. Get some to go from Vit Beo, but bring some plastic because they’re going cashless. 858 Bloor St. W., 416-792-3333, vitbeo.com