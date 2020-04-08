Toronto restaurants and caterers making Easter and Passover meals to go

Whether you’re celebrating Passover or Easter this weekend, a handful of Toronto restaurants and caterers are offering some special to-go meals to mark the occasion. While this year’s celebrations might be missing some family members (that’s what Zoom is for!) the brisket (or ham or turkey or porchetta) can still be had—and just think of all the leftovers!

7 Numbers

This Italian favourite is offering a Passover menu that includes their “Not Gefilte” (cod putanesca), “Another Bitter Herb” (sautéed rapini) and Italian manischevitz. Takeout only. 307 Danforth Ave. E., 416-322-5183, sevennumbers.com, @7_numbers

Capocaccia Trattoria

Capocaccia’s family-style Easter feast can feed up to four people and includes caesar salad, grilled asparagus with lemon vinaigrette, crispy parmesan potatoes, a whole pistachio-crusted lamb rack, grilled lamb sausage and tiramisu ($110). Add a bottle of 2017 Fantini Casale Vecchio Lot 23 Montepulciano for an additional $25. Takeout (with wine) or delivery (no wine) through Uber Eats, until April 12. 1366 Yonge St., 416-921-3141, capocaccia.ca, @capocacciatrattoria

The Drake

The Drake’s annual “Feaster” package includes a choice between three classic mains: traditional Dijon-glazed ham, smoked brisket or mushrooms with grilled artichoke hearts. Whatever you choose comes with roasted sweet potatoes, maple Brussels sprouts and parsnip chutney purée for $29 per person ($32 after April 10). For an extra $7, they’ll throw in a slice of Ontario apple and oat crumble pie, but the sweetest deal is that for every Feaster meal purchased, the Drake will donate one to the Stop Community Food Centre’s emergency food access program. Pick up at the the Drake Hotel or Drake Commissary, or delivery. 1150 Queen St. W., 416-531-5042; 128A Sterling Rd., 416-432-2922, thedrake.ca, @thedrake

The Fix + Co.

For Easter, this Etobicoke kitchen and caterer has put together a couple of “grazing packages” that include all kinds of goodies. The traditional basket comes with paska (egg bread), butter, cream cheese, coloured hardboiled eggs, beet horseradish, kolbasa round, hard cheese, seasoned chicken, crackers and fruit. With every purchase made, the team will donate produce bags and prepared meals to front-line workers and people in their community who are in need. Delivery on April 10. 1 Thirtieth St., 647-964-4945, thefixandco.com, @thefixto

McEwan Group

With a whole whack of restaurants and gourmet grocery stores, chef Mark McEwan’s catering arm has almost every holiday need covered. There’s turkey, there’s brisket and there’s a maple whiskey–glazed salmon dinner for two that comes with sweet potato mash, French beans with leek and onion and sugar beets. There are large-format options, too, including a roasted leg of lamb or a whole turkey bundled with more sides, salads and freshly baked bread. Pick up or delivery. 38 Karl Fraser Rd., 416-444-6262 ext. 228, mcewancatering.com, @themcewangroup

Oretta

Oretta’s Italian Easter dinner for two includes a beet salad, paccheri bolognese, porchetta and sides (caponata, rapini and roasted potatoes) plus some mini cannoli for dessert. Available April 12 and 13. Pick up or delivery through Uber Eats. 633 King St. W., 416-944-1932, oretta.to, @orettatoronto

Sash Restaurant + Wine Bar

Chef Sash Simpson’s modern-American Passover menu items includes matzo ball soup, braised brisket, braised short ribs, Chilean sea bass and pan-seared chicken supreme with asparagus and pomme purée. Takeout only until April 12. 1133 Yonge St., 416-616-4774, sash.ca, @sashrestaurantto

Urban Fare Catering

This Casa Loma caterer’s Passover menu includes lox platters with matzo crackers and all the fixins, matzo ball soup, salads, savoury potato kugel, matzo-crusted chicken breast with lemon and herbs, and macaroons for dessert. Takeout or delivery (of a limited menu) through Skip the Dishes. 1415 Bathurst St., 416-532-1010, urbanfarecatering.com, @urbanfarecaters