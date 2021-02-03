Toronto bars and restaurants making Super Bowl Sunday snack platters for takeout and delivery

This weekend’s Super Bowl might feel a little less super, but game-day feasting need not take a hit. With help from Toronto bars and restaurants, you can recreate your usual sports bar experience (minus the friends and strangers) with wings and nachos, ribs and taquitos, or even devilled eggs and clams casino. Whatever you’re craving, stay glued to the screen with one of these fine Super Bowl snack platters, conveniently portioned for your small, football-loving (or just food-loving) bubble.

Godspeed Brewery

This east-end brewery specializes in pub food with a Japanese twist. For game day, choose between house-made spicy sauce or Nagoya-style Tebasaki sauce to go with two pounds of chicken wings. Also on the menu: beer-beef chili with crispy taro chips, vegetable sticks with creamy yuzu dip, and mini curry pan buns—one of their delectable specialties, consisting of doughnut dough stuffed with curried beef. While you’re at it, add on some drinks, like their Czech Premium Dark Lager or new low-ABV seltzer. Order online for pickup. 242 Coxwell Ave., 416-551-2282, godspeedbrewery.com



Woodhouse Brewery

Woodhouse Brew Pub wants to help you have a fiesta with a dozen cheesy chicken taquitos for $30. The chicken is braised in guajillo chiles, annatto paste and the brewery’s own pilsner, before being shredded, mixed with jalapeños and cheese, and fried inside a corn tortilla. You can also nab house-smoked beef jerky for $6 a bag, as well as a selection of special sauces, like their new habanero, lemon pepper and mustard hot sauce. It’s all available alongside their usual selection of snacks and beers. Pre-order online for pickup or delivery. 301 Lansdowne Ave., 416-516-5482, woodhousebrewing.com



Lake Inez

As with all takeout meals from this beloved Little India spot, whimsy is a key ingredient in their Super Bowl menu. The five-course feast includes buffalo chicken dip, a cheeseball decorated to look like a football, smokey chili with spiced beef and crunchy Fritos, smoked pulled pork sandwiches, and some very green “Astroturf chocolate cupcakes.” A six-pack of craft beer or a bottle of natural wine is included, and there are a few cocktail options for adding on, like the Tampa Bay Breeze made with coconut rum. $125, taxes included. Order online for pickup. 1471 Gerrard St. E., lakeinezto.com



Taverne Bernhardt’s

For a menu that’s a bit fancy but still very much in touch with Super Bowl vibes, there’s this buffet from Bernhardt’s. To start, there are clams casino, devilled eggs seasoned like Buffalo chicken, and shrimp cocktail. The grazing continues with crispy fried chicken wings and crudités, spinach and artichoke dip—served in a bread bowl, with potato chips and black truffle—and Tamarack Farms kielbasa in a blanket ($85). Decadent add-ons include a two-foot-long rotisserie ham and remoulade sandwich ($27), prime rib ($65) and a whole rotisserie chicken ($45) complete with sides. Pre-order by emailing bernhardtstoronto@gmail.com. 202 Dovercourt Rd., 416-530-0008, bernhardtstoronto.com



Planta

Meat doesn’t own Super Bowl snacking. If it’s a vegan spread you’re after, you could do a lot worse than Planta’s Big Game Bundle for four hungry people. It includes chips and artichoke dip, quesadillas, “PB in a blanket,” buffalo cauliflower wings, pizza (topped with cashew mozzarella, of course), and pretzel-adorned cookies for dessert. $85. Order online for delivery. Plantanationwide.ca



Afrobeat Kitchen

This pop-up project operating out of Caravan Cafe is offering West African–inspired favourites for Super Bowl Sunday. Get two pounds of sticky suya hot wings, smashed plantain tostones, bacon mac-and-cheese, chips with shishito queso, and a trio of dips ($60). Round out the experience by adding on some house-made sweet tea, or some beer from Burdock, Folly or Bandit breweries. Pre-order online for pickup or delivery (for an extra $5). 1165 Bloor St. W., @naked.sol.food



Betty’s General

This cute-as-a-button bistro slash general store on the Danforth is offering a bevy of takeout specials for the big day. The L.A. French Dip sandwich ($16) is the star of the menu, made with slow-roasted, thinly sliced prime beef and caramelized onions on a garlic-butter deli roll from Petit Thuet. Also on the à la carte menu: thick-cut chips with garlic aïoli ($6), a chop-chop salad ($12), a platter of pretzel rods, crudites, kettle chips and other snackables alongside a “caviar of the south” pimento cheese dip ($7) and an E.T.-themed cake ($8). Pre-order online for pickup. 1352 Danforth Ave., bettysgeneral.com



Aloette

Aloette’s four-course prix-fixe dinner, at $40 per person, strikes a balance between refined and very football-friendly. To start, there’s sourdough garlic bread, a wedge salad with chive cream dressing and chili with cheddar and scallions. Two pounds of chicken wings with signature hot sauce, and a full rack of confit ribs with whiskey barbecue sauce team up for the main event. For dessert, there’s a deep, delicious nutella cake. Order online for pickup. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444, aloetterestaurant.com



Dirty Food

Channel your inner Homer Simpson with Dirty Food’s super doughnut—a massive dessert big enough for four, with vanilla glaze and sprinkles ($14). Also on the menu are smoked chicken wings with your choice of sauce (available in one-, two- or four-pound denominations), chili and house-made corn chips ($14), a veggie chili option ($13), and jalapeño cheddar biscuits ($2.50 each). Email dirtyfoodto@gmail.com to order. 3070 Dundas St. W., 416-855-3393, dirtyfoodto.com



La Palma

Let this Trinity Bellwoods trattoria attend to all your snacking needs. Their game day menu includes chips and dips (jack cheddar queso and guacamole), an open-faced brisket slider on a potato bun, two pounds of chicken wings in ponzu sauce, jalapeño poppers with smoked gouda and sumac, and peanut butter cookies ($100). Craft beer and wine are available as add-ons. Order for pickup or local delivery. Order online. 849 Dundas St. W., 416-368-4567, lapalma.ca



Graze and Glory

This charcuterie specialist in High Park is putting together a finger-food extravaganza. Some of the munchies included are spicy soppressata, pepperettes and Genoa salami, jumbo German pretzels with grainy mustard dip, crudités, berries, and other goodies. It’s available in tray or box form, with prices ranging from $55 to $150 depending on how hungry you are. Pre-order online for pickup or delivery. Grazeandglory.ca



Liberty Commons

This Liberty Village bar’s ultimate BBQ platter is perfect if your Super Bowl Sunday isn’t complete without a whole lotta meat. It comes stacked with 12-hour smoked brisket, baby back ribs, jerk chicken, sausages and wings, with slaw, baked beans, potato salad and brownie bites for dessert ($99). Add on a variety pack of 15 Big Rock beers for $29.95. Pre-order online for pickup. 42 Liberty St., 416-304-9403, libertycommons.ca