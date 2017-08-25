What’s on the menu at the Anne Boleyn, a shiny new English pub in the Entertainment District
Name: The Anne Boleyn
Contact: 287A Richmond St W., 416-901-1536, theanneboleyn.ca, @theanneboleynto
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Owners: Jesse Girard and Richard Lambert (Parts and Labour, Dog and Bear)
Chef: Brent Pierssens (Parts and Labour)
The food
Belly-busting British favourites (Scotch eggs, pot pies, bangers) and lighter options like a smoked salmon bowl with kale, lentils du Puy and quail eggs. Snacks aimed at the cinq-à-sept crowd include devils on horseback, crab cakes and mushroom toast. The full English breakfast—complete with eggs, sausage, beans and hash browns—is available all day.
The drinks
“Being a public house, we didn’t want anything on the menu that was too unfamiliar,” says bar manager Lewis McIver, who’s kept his cocktail menu focused on classics, such as the Pimm’s Cup. For pub purists, it’s all about the suds, with 28 draughts that run the gamut from frat fave (Molson) to local craft (Ace Hill, Barking Squirrel).
The space
Tucked into a brand-new condo is an ode to the London of yore: walnut wainscoting and floors, a luxurious brass bar, and heaps of antiques interrupted by the occasion footie-casting flat screen. Many of the aged tchotchkes were brought in from New England. The paintings are a mix: some were brought in from London, while others were purchased from the set of Alias Grace.