What’s on the menu at the Anne Boleyn, a shiny new English pub in the Entertainment District

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: The Anne Boleyn
Contact: 287A Richmond St W., 416-901-1536, theanneboleyn.ca, @theanneboleynto
Neighbourhood: Entertainment District
Owners: Jesse Girard and Richard Lambert (Parts and Labour, Dog and Bear)
Chef: Brent Pierssens (Parts and Labour)

The food

Belly-busting British favourites (Scotch eggs, pot pies, bangers) and lighter options like a smoked salmon bowl with kale, lentils du Puy and quail eggs. Snacks aimed at the cinq-à-sept crowd include devils on horseback, crab cakes and mushroom toast. The full English breakfast—complete with eggs, sausage, beans and hash browns—is available all day.

Owner Richard Lambert obsessed over the perfect Scotch egg, which needs to have just the right ratio of sausage to bread crumbs to egg yolk viscosity. This is the result. $7.

 

Pacific smoked salmon with kale, pickled onion, lentils du Puy and quail eggs in a citrus vinaigrette. $16.

 

A traditional club sandwich gets a zesty hit from lemon aioli. $17.

 

The menu has a few international moments, like this plate of jerk chicken with pumpkin-spiced waffles. $19.

 

This pot pie is stuffed with chicken, pearl onions, peas and carrots in a creamy velouté sauce. $16.

 

Chicken tikka masala comes in a vegetarian variation, made with cauliflower. $17.

 

The full English breakfast. $17.
The drinks

“Being a public house, we didn’t want anything on the menu that was too unfamiliar,” says bar manager Lewis McIver, who’s kept his cocktail menu focused on classics, such as the Pimm’s Cup. For pub purists, it’s all about the suds, with 28 draughts that run the gamut from frat fave (Molson) to local craft (Ace Hill, Barking Squirrel).

The Pimms’s Cup decked with strawberries, cucumber and mint. $12.

 

This Sherry Cobbler is made with Amontillado sherry, house-made grenadine, a squeeze of lemon and a few dashes of bitters. $13.
The space

Tucked into a brand-new condo is an ode to the London of yore: walnut wainscoting and floors, a luxurious brass bar, and heaps of antiques interrupted by the occasion footie-casting flat screen. Many of the aged tchotchkes were brought in from New England. The paintings are a mix: some were brought in from London, while others were purchased from the set of Alias Grace.

 

The 190-seat space was inspired by Berners Tavern in London. The blue-valved upholstered bar chairs give the space a bit regality.

 

The host stand is a pulpit, a cheeky wink to the pub’s namesake who caused a clash between the crown and the pope.

 

