What’s on the menu at Hotel Delilah, Leslieville’s new pescatarian bar that’s also a hotel

What’s on the menu at Hotel Delilah, Leslieville’s new pescatarian bar that’s also a hotel

Name: Hotel Delilah

Contact: 1036 Gerrard St E., 416-897-4125, hoteldelilah.ca, @hotel_delilah

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Owners: Joshua Seaton (Marketing / B&B; formerly Brooklynn Bar), Ryan Boudah (General Manager; formerly Brooklynn Bar), Damon Snider (Designer)

Chef: Marcus Monteiro (Melrose on Adelaide, Brassaii)

Accessibility: A few steps up to bar area; washroom in basement

The food

Vegetable and fish dishes, including oysters, jerk-roasted cauliflower, tuna hand rolls, barbecued jackfruit tacos, and fish and chips, all made using local-when-possible ingredients. Seaton, Boudah and Snider hoped to replicate the tropical vibe of bohemian surf towns in Costa Rica and Nicaragua in both the food and the hotel room upstairs.





















The drinks

A selection of citrusy and fruity tequila-, rum- and vodka-based cocktails. A single draught beer (Kona Big Wave) and a small but carefully curated selection of reds, whites and two bubblies round out the drink menu.









The space

With a street-facing roll-up garage window and a colourful mural painted by local artist Valmor Garcia, Seaton wants to recreate the feeling of reaching a tropical destination and sitting down for that first drink. The upstairs B&B is still in the works, but when it’s finished, it will have two bedrooms each with a king-size Endy mattress, perfect for hosting bachelorettes and other group gatherings. Next summer, guests will be able to enjoy brunch on a back patio.