Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Hotel Delilah, Leslieville’s new pescatarian bar that’s also a hotel

What’s on the menu at Hotel Delilah, Leslieville’s new pescatarian bar that’s also a hotel

By | Photography By Emma Kula |  

By | Photography By Emma Kula |  

Name: Hotel Delilah
Contact: 1036 Gerrard St E., 416-897-4125, hoteldelilah.ca, @hotel_delilah
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owners: Joshua Seaton (Marketing / B&B; formerly Brooklynn Bar), Ryan Boudah (General Manager; formerly Brooklynn Bar), Damon Snider (Designer)
Chef: Marcus Monteiro (Melrose on Adelaide, Brassaii)
Accessibility: A few steps up to bar area; washroom in basement

The food

Vegetable and fish dishes, including oysters, jerk-roasted cauliflower, tuna hand rolls, barbecued jackfruit tacos, and fish and chips, all made using local-when-possible ingredients. Seaton, Boudah and Snider hoped to replicate the tropical vibe of bohemian surf towns in Costa Rica and Nicaragua in both the food and the hotel room upstairs.

Delilah’s house guacamole is spiked with lime and finished with some kernels of grilled corn. It’s served with a bag of house-made yuca chips. $7.50.

 

East coast oysters are $12 for six or $36 for a dozen.

 

The Shishito Pepper Roulette includes one hot sauce-filled pepper per bowl, hidden amongst the remaining sea salt– and lime-dressed peppers ($6.50). They’re pictured here with the bar’s most popular cocktail, Honey Bee, a blend of Aguamiel tequila, lemon, agave, bitters and aquafaba ($13).

 

The BBQ jackfruit taco roll is finished with red cabbage, avocado, grilled pineapple and an avocado-coconut dressing. $8.

 

The lobster hand roll, served in a rainbow waffle cone, is stuffed with a creamy blend of lobster, lime crema and cabbage. $9.

 

The drinks

A selection of citrusy and fruity tequila-, rum- and vodka-based cocktails. A single draught beer (Kona Big Wave) and a small but carefully curated selection of reds, whites and two bubblies round out the drink menu.

Free the Ginger mixes 1800 Reposado with ginger beer, peach bitters and a touch of honey. $13.

 

The making of Free the Ginger.

 

The space

With a street-facing roll-up garage window and a colourful mural painted by local artist Valmor Garcia, Seaton wants to recreate the feeling of reaching a tropical destination and sitting down for that first drink. The upstairs B&B is still in the works, but when it’s finished, it will have two bedrooms each with a king-size Endy mattress, perfect for hosting bachelorettes and other group gatherings. Next summer, guests will be able to enjoy brunch on a back patio.

Topics: Hotel Delilah Leslieville Marcus Monteiro Openings

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Est, Sean MacDonald’s fancy new tasting menu restaurant in Riverside

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Smoke Bar and Kitchen, an unconventional barbecue joint on Queen West

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Zen Sanuki Udon, a new Japanese noodle house in Scarborough

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Favorites, a new Thai BBQ spot from the owners of Khao San Road and Paris Paris

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Reign, the Fairmont Royal York Hotel’s new restaurant, bar and bakery

Bars and Clubs

What’s on the menu at Clockwork, the Fairmont Royal York’s new champagne and cocktail lounge