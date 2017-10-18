Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Poor Romeo, Pinkerton Snack Bar’s new American sister spot across the street

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Poor Romeo
Contact: 1029 Gerrard St. E., @poor_romeo_bar
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owners: Marc Baglio, Adam Graham and Andy Wilson (Pinkertons)
Chef: Andy Wilson (Pinkertons)

The food

Where Pinkerton’s menu skews Asian, Poor Romeo’s—with snacks like nachos with cheese dip, cornbread salad and fried green tomatoes—is an all-American affair. Smashed burgers and buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches are complemented by some fancier stuff, like a whole-roasted sea bream, sourced from Hooked and served with fingerling potatoes, pickled cabbage and Brussels sprouts.

Cheddar jack “cheez” sauce with corn chips. (Wilson wanted to get it as close to the texture of movie-theatre cheese dip as possible.) $8.

 

Two gorditas come stuffed with chorizo (made in-house using pork from Olliffe), potatoes and queso fresco. $9.

 

For this sandwich, chicken thigh is dredged in an Old Bay– and paprika-spiked flour mixture before being tossed in the fryer. It’s served on a buttered potato bun with slaw. $13.

 

Four-ounce patties (a mix of chuck and fatty brisket) are seared, smashed on the flattop, stuffed inside house-made potato buns and topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, “special sauce” and American cheese. $12.

 

Whole-roasted sea bream from Hooked is topped with chimichurri and chilies, served with fingerling potatoes, pickled cabbage and Brussels sprouts. $MP.

 

There are oysters, too.

 

The drinks

A short list of signature cocktails with cheeky names, and a selection of craft (Bellwoods, Woodhouse, Left Field) and grandpa (Molson, Coors) beers. The 10 taps change weekly, while the cans and bottles come exclusively in short and stubby formats, respectively.

From left to right: the Gin Lizzy, made with gin, Aperol, St. Germain, citrus and egg white ($13); the Beast of Bourbon, a shandy remake with bourbon, whisky, lemon simple syrup and some Molson Stock Ale ($13); and a boozy, three-rum piña colada from the on-site slushie machine ($13).

 

The space

It took a whole bunch of elbow grease to rehabilitate this 40-seat room, previously Ruyi Chinese Restaurant. Two flat screens above the bar are covered up by barn board doors at 10 p.m. “We want to have a neighbourhood bar vibe, but we don’t want to be a sports bar,” says Graham.

Graham (left) wants to preserve Ruyi’s history by hanging the original sign in the bar.

 

Topics: Leslieville Openings Pinkerton's Snack Bar Pinkertons Poor Romeo

 

