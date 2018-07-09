Restaurants

What's on the menu at Gogo Chicken Pot, an all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant in Richmond Hill

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Gogo Chicken Pot
Contact: 10610 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill, 905-737-1628, gogochickenpot.com
Neighbourhood: Richmond Hill
Owners: Joanne Tin
Chefs: Alex Ng

The food

Hong Kong-style chicken hotpot is the multi-course cousin to Mongolian hotpot. This feast starts with a sizzling bowl of chicken in a rich sauce that ranges from mild to fiery hot. Once that’s done, chicken broth is added to the bowl. Then, all manner of veg, mushrooms, noodles and meat can be added to the mix in a build-your-own-soup adventure. The basic add-ins (mushrooms, fish balls, tofu, veggies and more) are included in the $29.99 AYCE price. The deluxe add-ins like lobster, wontons, pork belly and shrimp will run you an extra $5 a head. Gogo Chicken Hot Pot also serves breakfast and lunch.

Your equipment.

 

Each hotpot needs to be left under the lid to simmer for a different length of time. A server sets down this chicken timer, which rings to let you know it’s time to dig in.

 

Monday through Thursday, you can order a bowl of seafood-chicken hot pot, which tops the chicken base with cockles and crustaceans (shrimp, clams, mussels, oysters, lobster). $38.99.

 

The seafood chicken hotpot is not AYCE, but diners can get add on this tray of ocean treats for an extra $30.

 

The cheese hotpot starts with chicken that’s been tossed with aromatics (ginger, garlic) and wok-cooked. It’s then smothered in cheese (mozzarella, brie, provolone) and left to cook until it becomes a molten fondue. $35.99.

 

Owner Joanne Tin preps the cheese hotpot with some booze-stoked flames. She then adds the cheese followed by some white wine, a few ounces at a time, until the mixture is the perfect consistency.

 

Voila.

 

All orders of chicken hotpot soup come with a bowl of steamed chicken and rice.

 

The drinks

The short beer list includes American (Coors, Molson, Heineken) and Asian (Sapporo, Tsingtao) macro brews. Non-alcoholic options include a variety of iced teas, fresh juice, milk tea, coffee and “teaffee,” a 50/50 blend of the two.

The space

The 70-seat space is tucked into a Richmond Hill strip mall. Despite its beige exterior, the dining room is bursting with colour: murals juxtapose old and new elements of Hong Kong with kitschy pop art-styled chickens and other hotpot garnishes.

