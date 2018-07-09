What’s on the menu at Gogo Chicken Pot, an all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant in Richmond Hill

What’s on the menu at Gogo Chicken Pot, an all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant in Richmond Hill

Name: Gogo Chicken Pot

Contact: 10610 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill, 905-737-1628, gogochickenpot.com

Neighbourhood: Richmond Hill

Owners: Joanne Tin

Chefs: Alex Ng

The food

Hong Kong-style chicken hotpot is the multi-course cousin to Mongolian hotpot. This feast starts with a sizzling bowl of chicken in a rich sauce that ranges from mild to fiery hot. Once that’s done, chicken broth is added to the bowl. Then, all manner of veg, mushrooms, noodles and meat can be added to the mix in a build-your-own-soup adventure. The basic add-ins (mushrooms, fish balls, tofu, veggies and more) are included in the $29.99 AYCE price. The deluxe add-ins like lobster, wontons, pork belly and shrimp will run you an extra $5 a head. Gogo Chicken Hot Pot also serves breakfast and lunch.

The drinks

The short beer list includes American (Coors, Molson, Heineken) and Asian (Sapporo, Tsingtao) macro brews. Non-alcoholic options include a variety of iced teas, fresh juice, milk tea, coffee and “teaffee,” a 50/50 blend of the two.

The space

The 70-seat space is tucked into a Richmond Hill strip mall. Despite its beige exterior, the dining room is bursting with colour: murals juxtapose old and new elements of Hong Kong with kitschy pop art-styled chickens and other hotpot garnishes.