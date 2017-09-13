What’s on the menu at BlueBlood, a humongous new steakhouse in Casa Loma

Name: BlueBlood Steakhouse

Contact: 1 Austin Terrace, 416-353-4647, bluebloodsteakhouse.com, @blueblood_steakhouse

Neighbourhood: Casa Loma

Owners: Nic and Pat Di Donato of Liberty Entertainment Group (Rosewater, Cibo Wine Bar, Spice Route)

Chef: Chef de cuisine Meagan Andrews (Batch, Weslodge), grilleur Eddie Chung (Bent, The Keg Steakhouse) and corporate executive chef Michael Ewing

The food

A menu of steakhouse classics, with a section dedicated to fine beef cuts from around the world including a list of wagyu from Mishima Reserve (USA), MB9+ (Australia) and A5 (Japan). A wagyu filet tasting ($250) includes all three. Also: seafood towers, table-side caesar salad, and fiery desserts like a baked Alaska and flambéed crepes.





































The drinks

Sommelier Natalie Pope is behind the $1.5-million wine cellar stocked with a ton of reds, while Oliver Stern (Bar Begonia, Toronto Temperance Society) is responsible for the cocktails, which include a menu of old fashioneds that use Rémy Martin as the base. The $500 King Louis is made with Rémy Martin Louis XIII Grande Champagne Cognac and Balvenie 30-year-old scotch whisky.

















The space

Liberty’s creative director and VP, Nadia Di Donato, was responsible for the $3-million renovation that has taken over the Oak, Smoking and Billiard Rooms on the west side of the castle’s main floor. The restaurant’s 130 seats are divided amongst the different rooms. Coming next summer: room for 80 more guests in Casa Loma’s gardens.















































