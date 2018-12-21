Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Bar Buca, Rob Gentile’s new all-day spot at Yonge and Eglinton

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Bar Buca
Contact: #5-101 Eglinton Ave. E., 416-599-2822, buca.ca/bareglinton, @barbuca
Neighbourhood: Yonge and Eglinton
Owner: Peter Tsebelis, Gus Giazitzidis and Rob Gentile (King Street Food Company)
Chefs: Chef director Rob Gentile, chef de cuisine Raffaele Ventrone (Bar Buca, Buca Yorkville) and pastra chef Shelby Abate (Bar Buca)

The food

Bar Buca favourites (nodini, gnoccho fritto, spiedini) and a few brand-new dishes, including pizza Pugliese. The restaurant’s front café displays fresh pastries until lunch time when it transforms into a grab-and-go counter that sells salads, pizza al taglio, stuffed pizza sandwiches to-go. And an after-work aperitivo program from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. lets guests enjoy complimentary chicchetti and antipasti, with the purchase of a cocktail. Weekend brunch is a mix of sweet and savoury stuff, including egg dishes, pizza and pastries.

Fresh baked goods are available from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

 

Grab-and-go lunch service is available on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and includes things like house pastries, sandwiches, Roman-style pizza, and salads.

 

Here’s a closer look.

 

And another one.

 

The Carciofi Alla Giudea Fritti (Jewish Roman-style globe artichokes coated with gremolata) are available only at the Yonge-Eg location. $12.

 

The Arancia Rossa is a blood orange salad with agrodolce olives and tropea onion. $12.

 

The Gnoccho Fritto are Bolognese dumplings that’s served with warm Calabrian ‘nduja, $14.

 

Gentile’s take on the traditional pizza Pugliese tops thick 24-hour fermented potato-dough pizza with things like as eggplant parmigiana (shown here). $16.

 

The Strapazzate, a brunch dish, tops eggs with burrata and black truffle shavings. MP.

 

Chef de cuisine Raffaele Ventrone shows off some fresh truffles.

 

The drinks

Village Juicery juices, Italian sodas, espresso-based drinks, a wine list dominated with Italian bottles, signature cocktails, draft beer and digestifs.

The Latte di Buffalo is made with fresh buffalo milk. $6.95.

 

The Bicerin Bianco features a shot of espresso with white chocolate ganache, heavy cream and orange. $7.95.

 

The Negroni al’ Caffe is made with Plymouth gin, Cynar, Martini Rosso, a shot of espresso and orange oils. $15.

 

Il Campanile is made with Four Roses bourbon, Campari, Averna, and Luxardo maraschino. $15.

 

The Spritz Armonia is only available at this location. It’s made with Aperitivi, wine syrup, lemon, soda and mint. $11.

 

The space

Equal parts bar and café, the Guido Constantino Projects–designed space is outfitted with Italian-inspired mid-century furnishings and modern finishes, like polished concrete and brick herringbone floors. A 60-seat outdoor patio is scheduled to open next spring.

Topics: Bar Buca Italian Openings Rob Gentile Yonge and Eglinton

 

