What’s on the menu at Bar Altura, Queen West’s newest Italian eatery

Name: Bar Altura Contact: 571 Queen St. W., 416-361-3434, baraltura.com, @baraltura Neighbourhood: Queen West Previously: Lo Zingaro Owners: Ricardo Chico (Kay Pacha), Marcello Tomarelli (Cibo Wine Bar) and Marco Zandona (Via Allegro) Chef: Marco Zandona
The food
Modern takes on traditional Italian dishes, like Zandona’s signature porchetta, finished with olive oil-cured grapes and a cloud of crispy pig skin. Most everything is done in-house, including pasta-making and meat-curing. (Fun fact: Back in 2009, Zandona was the first featured chef for the secret supper club Charlie’s Burgers.)
The drinks
Head bartender Will Publow is behind the signature cocktails that incorporate different Italian liqueurs and vermouths. There’s also a mainly Italian wine list, including a decent selection of atypical (Fiano, Pecorino) by-the-glass options.
The space
Bright pops of colour scattered throughout are meant to mirror the colourful food and cocktails. Besides an airy, street-facing front dining room and bar, there’s a rear dining room with a large open kitchen and pizza oven.