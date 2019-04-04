Jollibee is opening a downtown Toronto location

Jollibee is opening a downtown Toronto location

It looks like the curse of 335 Yonge Street is about to be broken: that’s because the address that saw a string of businesses open and close (Salad King, Fancy Franks, a shoe store, a sushi spot) and suffered a partial wall collapse followed by a six-alarm blaze, will soon be home to downtown Toronto’s first Jollibee. After the building was demolished post-fire, the lot sat empty until a variety of food vendors turned it into a seasonal pop-up market, selling burritos and pita and karaage chicken out of trucks and shipping containers.

Once built, the uber-popular Filipino fast-food chain will be hawking their goods in between Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre and Tokyo Smoke’s soon-to-open cannabis shop in the old HMV space. Talk about location, location, location! Because as far as consumers of fried chicken, sweet spaghetti and mango-peach pies go, you can’t get much better than hungry students, hungry pot smokers and hungry pot-smoking students.