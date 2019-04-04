Restaurants

Jollibee is opening a downtown Toronto location

Jollibee is opening a downtown Toronto location

By |  

By |  

Downtown Toronto is about to get a little more jolly. Photo by Gabby Frank

More on Jollibee

It looks like the curse of 335 Yonge Street is about to be broken: that’s because the address that saw a string of businesses open and close (Salad King, Fancy Franks, a shoe store, a sushi spot) and suffered a partial wall collapse followed by a six-alarm blaze, will soon be home to downtown Toronto’s first Jollibee. After the building was demolished post-fire, the lot sat empty until a variety of food vendors turned it into a seasonal pop-up market, selling burritos and pita and karaage chicken out of trucks and shipping containers.

Once built, the uber-popular Filipino fast-food chain will be hawking their goods in between Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre and Tokyo Smoke’s soon-to-open cannabis shop in the old HMV space. Talk about location, location, location! Because as far as consumers of fried chicken, sweet spaghetti and mango-peach pies go, you can’t get much better than hungry students, hungry pot smokers and hungry pot-smoking students.

Topics: Downtown Core Jollibee

 

More Food and Drink

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Planta, the brand’s new Queen West location with vegan sushi and dim sum

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at CRU, the Financial District’s new spot for massive ribeyes and plant-based pastas

Restaurants

Six knives Yukashi sushi chef Daisuke Izutsu can’t live without

Restaurants

Why Ufficio’s stuffed trout is an essential Toronto dish

Wine and Beer

The best new bottles at the LCBO in March

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Grand Cru Deli, a new wine bar in the Entertainment District