Nine places to eat and drink on a Prince Edward County getaway
Where to buy charcuterie, baked goods, beer, brunch and wine, in PEC
Agrarian Market
4 Lake St., Picton, 613-476-0001, agrarianmarket.com
A great full-service deli in Picton from the owners of Bloomfield’s Agrarian Bistro. The friendly staff are happy to suggest quality local victuals and assemble some of the finest picnic baskets in the county, stuffed with kale salad, charcuterie from Seed to Sausage, pinot noir jelly, chocolate chip cookies and more.
Books and Company and Miss Lily’s Café
289 Main St., Picton, 613-476-3037, pictonbookstore.com
Picton’s Books and Co. is a kind of community centre for bibliophiles. They stock the definitive collection of books on the county, curate from a wide range of interesting new titles and include a few used editions for character. The neighbouring coffee shop is a reliable stop for homemade sandwiches, pastries and Pilot coffee.
County Road Beer Garden
1258 Closson Rd., RR#1, Hillier, 613-399-5883, countyrdbeer.com
Busy as can be but still bucolic, this German inspired beer garden on the grounds of Hinterland Winery has proven one of the biggest draws in the county this year. The winning combination of house-brewed libations (try the cherry gose) and chef Neil Dowson’s farm-fresh cooking (his charred broccolini with caesar dressing and white anchovies is a county classic already) means that a table is worth the wait.
Drake Devonshire
24 Wharf St., Wellington, 613-399-3338, drakedevonshire.ca
Brunch seems to be the most coveted reservation for visiting city slickers, but cocktail hour (not that the two are mutually exclusive) also has plenty to offer. Perch on one of the green leather barstools or settle on to the patio overlooking the water. The Queen Street Sour–Gooderham & Worts whiskey with carrot, apple, turmeric, lemon and egg whites–offers a taste of the city in the county.
Hagerman Farms
13644 Loyalist Pkwy, Picton, 613-476-5362, Facebook
Always on top of what’s in season, this large roadside farm market has red wooden shelves that grow fuller and fuller as each crop comes in. During late summer and early fall, the place virtually overflows with produce just brought in from the fields. There are pies and cakes inside the bakery and farm animals around back for the kids to marvel at.
Midtown Brewing
266 Main St., Wellington, midtownbrewingcompany.com
Formerly a meat packing plant, this large warehouse in the “industrial” part of Wellington (half a block off main street) is now home to one of the county’s newest microbreweries. There’s Belgian Brown and Dry Irish Stout on tap, pretzels and charcuterie for snacks and an ever-expanding market right on site.
Norman Hardie
1152 Greer Rd., Wellington, 613-399-5297, normanhardie.com
Practically a requirement on any visit to the county these days. See what’s new in the tasting room and then settle in for a wood-fired pizza (fior di latte, pickles, mustard and ham was a recent special) and some County Chardonnay on the patio. The Ping-Pong table and brand-new trampoline mean that even restless kids are happy to just hang.
Sand and Pearl
1705 County Rd. 12, Picton, 613-393-7263, sandandpearlrawbar.ca
This buzzy new raw bar offers some of the freshest seafood around. Don’t miss the octopus tostada with sofrito and avocado, and if the crispy fried smelts are on offer, get two.
Waupoos Winery
3016 County Rd. 8, Picton, 613-476-8338, waupooswinery.com
The county’s first winery is also located in one of its most beautiful locations. North Marysburgh ward remains relatively unexplored by most visitors, but now that the winery’s brought in chef Alex Molitz (Farmhouse Tavern, Geraldine) the food crowd is discovering the area. Stop by for Waupoos rabbit poutine: thrice-fried frites, and extra squeaky curds from Fifth Town cheese to see what all the fuss is about.