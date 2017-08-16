Here’s what you can buy at 15 of Toronto’s best farmers’ markets
This less-than-perfect summer might be more than half over, but there’s still plenty of great Ontario produce to be had. To help you make the most of the city’s many farmers’ markets before they go into hibernation mode, here are 15 of our favourites, organized by day of the week.
Monday
Sorauren Farmers’ Market
Sorauren Park, 50 Wabash Ave., 416-533-6363 soraurenpark.wordpress.com
When to go: Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Heirloom tomatoes, peaches, gooseberries, Hinterland cider, blue oyster mushrooms, beets, swiss chard, pierogies, Augie’s ice pops, grass-fed beef, spelt pastries, Hooked fish, Ying Ying marinated tofu.
Tuesday
Apple Tree Davisville Village Farmers Market
June Rowlands Park, 220 Davisville Ave., 416-899-1990
When to go: Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Summer squash, plums, radishes, kettle corn, bitter greens, blueberries, triple-decker grilled cheese sandwiches, peas, chocolate-dipped doughnut holes, honey comb.
At 3pm we are your healthy flower destination folks – truth be told😉@aldergrovefarm & @sweetgalegardens will set you up nicely for the week💐 #Repost @aldergrovefarm (@get_repost) ・・・ Organic flower bunches coming to @trinitybellwoodsfm today! They'll go fast so if you want me to save you a $5 or $15 bunch instagram comment here by 2:30pm! Also a full spread of veggies, will list in stories. . . . #trinitybellwoodspark #trinitybellwoods #trinitybellwoodsfarmersmarket #toronto #the6ix #torontoflowers #torontoeats #torontofood #torontofoodie #toronto #tdot #torontofarmersmarket #organic #organicflowers #localorganic
Trinity Bellwoods Farmers Market
Trinity Bellwoods Park, 241-257 Shaw St., tbfm.ca
When to go: Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Kale, heirloom carrots, Yukon morels, watermelon, stone fruit, fennel, oysters on the half shell, lemon cucumbers, fresh cut flowers, Prairie Boy sourdough, pupusas, Thai coffee-flavoured popsicles.
East York Farmer’s Market
850 Coxwell Ave., facebook.com/EastYorkFarmersMarket/
When to go: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Fruit smoothies, Niagara freestone peaches, potatoes, peaches-and-cream corn, acorn squash, onion-scape jelly, pickled asparagus, zucchini blossoms, oyster mushrooms in a rainbow of colours, St. John’s Bakery bread.
Wednesday
Montgomery’s Inn Farmers’ Market
4709 Dundas St. W., montgomerysinn.com
When to go: Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Wood-fired bread baked at the Inn, yellow plums, nectarines, cannoli, cold-pressed sunflower oil, water buffalo cheese, pasture-raised chicken, goat meat and cheese, sun-dried South African fruit and nuts, raw honey, jams.
Sahota Farms is a Family owned enterprise that specializes in cultivating culturally specific produce for South Asian, Asian and Caribbean menus. If you are looking for piping hot Scotch Bonnet peppers, crunchy okras, and the coolest cauliflower stop by to see Varinder and the team @npstorontp #farmersmarket, Wed. Aug 16, 2017!
Nathan Phillips Square Farmers’ Market
Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W., ontariofarmfresh.com
When to go: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Garlic, unpasteurized honey, Monforte Dairy cheese, apricots, pears, grapes, eggplant, habaneros, peach pies, corn, wholesome dog treats, okra, currants, halloumi, apple butter, barbecue sauce.
Thursday
Dufferin Grove Organic Farmers’ Market
873 Dufferin St., dufferingrovemarket.ca
When to go: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Oysters, nasturtiums, tomatoes, samosas, callaloo, peaches, nectarines, Saskatoon berries, pattypan squash, lettuces, lavender, tapioca crepes, jams, Chocosol chocolate, gluten-free galettes, eggs.
#Repost It's a beautiful day to stop by the farmers' market @TBG_Canada! Grab a refreshing and guilt-free soda and then relax by the soothing water! We're here until 7pm every Thursday this summer! 📷: @crazydlabs #eatlocal #farmersmarket #healthyliving #toronto #seetorontonow #edibleTO @edibletorontomagazine
Toronto Botanical Garden Organic Farmers’ Market
TBG, 777 Lawrence Ave. E., 416-397-1340, torontobotanicalgarden.ca/organicmarket
When to go: Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Seedlings, seasonal flowers, vegan cheeses, matcha powder, kefir, maple butter, pork adobo sandwiches, lamb, Crazy D’s sodas, butter tarts, natural soap, cruciferous veggies.
Friday
Sherway Farmers’ Market
Church on the Queensway, 1536 The Queensway, farmfreshmarkets.ca
When to go: Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June to October
What to buy: Cauliflower, savoury pot pies, garlic, salsas, kombucha, perennials, corn, peaches, charcuterie (smoked meat, salami, summer sausage), blueberries, broccoli, buckwheat honey, eggs, preserves, tomatoes.
Saturday
Etobicoke Civic Centre Farmers’ Market
Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall
When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June to November
What to buy: Peppers (Hungarian hot, shepherd, bell, ghost, jalapeño), chestnuts, apple fritters, eggs, quince, spinach, stone fruit, deli meats, beets, eggplant, peameal sandwiches.
The Stop’s Farmers’ Market
Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie St., thestop.org
When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Sweet potatoes, pears, zucchini, wax beans, cinnamon buns, fruit galettes, breakfast sandwiches from Dundas Park Kitchen, Auntie Lovina’s preserves, sprouts, Mennonite summer sausage, red fife pasta, duck and chicken eggs, tomatoes, momos, sheep’s milk, edible and fresh-cut flowers, mochi, esoteric mushrooms (cinnamon cap, lion’s mane), scones.
Evergreen Brick Works Farmers’ Market
550 Bayview Ave., 416-596-1495, ebw.evergreen.ca/farmers-market
When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May to November (9 a.m. opening during fall months)
What to buy: Wild blueberries, currants, carrots, tomatoes, basil, eggplants, pickles, royal jelly, pasture-raised beef and pork, tempeh, Evelyn’s Crackers, foraged mushrooms, roasted nuts, sheep yogurt, ’nduja.
Humber Bay Shores Farmers’ Market
Humber Bay Park West, Lake Shore Blvd. W., 416-792-4964, hbsca.ca/
When to go: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Sausages (beef, summer, turkey, cacciatore), Cheese Boutique cheeses, highland beef, hot sauces, black garlic, Fely’s breakfast sandwiches, pretzels, apple cider, fruit pies, almond croissants, lemonade.
Did you pick up some lovely #VQA wine with your market goodies yesterday? 🍷🍅🍓🌽🍆🍇⠀ ⠀ Reposting @stannerswines: ⠀ …⠀ "It's a sunny day at Withrow park 🌞 look at these colours! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #farmersmarket #farmersfeedcities #familybusiness #localwine #localveg #winery #winetastings #princeedwardcounty #PEC #awardwinning #wine #barrelselect #chardonnay #cabernetfranc #withrow #saturdays #sunshine #summer #stanners #stannerswines"
Withrow Park Farmers’ Market
Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave., withrowmarket.com
When to go: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June to October
What to buy: Honey from the U of T hives, heritage poultry, maple syrup, Manning Canning preserves, Glory Hole doughnuts, tea lattes, nut butters, granolas, biodynamic Niagara fruit, corn, tomatoes, tomatillos, One Hop Kitchen’s mealworm Bolognese, vegan butter tarts, conehead cabbages, leeks, zucchini, potatoes, water buffalo fresco.
Sunday
Leslieville Farmers’ Market
Jonathan Ashbridge Park, 20 Woodward Ave, leslievillemarket.com
When to go: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Red Haven peaches, herbs, Lee’s Ghee, wild leek pesto, blueberries, mushrooms, romanesco broccoli, lettuces, sunchokes, Blackbird Baking Co. bread, arepas, eggplant, kohlrabi, waffles, French pastries, stone-ground red fife flour, bok choy.