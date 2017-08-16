Food

Here’s what you can buy at 15 of Toronto’s best farmers’ markets

By |  

This less-than-perfect summer might be more than half over, but there’s still plenty of great Ontario produce to be had. To help you make the most of the city’s many farmers’ markets before they go into hibernation mode, here are 15 of our favourites, organized by day of the week.

Monday

 

Sorauren Farmers’ Market

Sorauren Park, 50 Wabash Ave., 416-533-6363 soraurenpark.wordpress.com
When to go: Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Heirloom tomatoes, peaches, gooseberries, Hinterland cider, blue oyster mushrooms, beets, swiss chard, pierogies, Augie’s ice pops, grass-fed beef, spelt pastries, Hooked fish, Ying Ying marinated tofu.
 

Tuesday

 

Apple Tree Davisville Village Farmers Market

June Rowlands Park, 220 Davisville Ave., 416-899-1990
When to go: Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Summer squash, plums, radishes, kettle corn, bitter greens, blueberries, triple-decker grilled cheese sandwiches, peas, chocolate-dipped doughnut holes, honey comb.
 

Trinity Bellwoods Farmers Market

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 241-257 Shaw St., tbfm.ca
When to go: Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Kale, heirloom carrots, Yukon morels, watermelon, stone fruit, fennel, oysters on the half shell, lemon cucumbers, fresh cut flowers, Prairie Boy sourdough, pupusas, Thai coffee-flavoured popsicles.
 

East York Farmer’s Market

850 Coxwell Ave., facebook.com/EastYorkFarmersMarket/
When to go: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Fruit smoothies, Niagara freestone peaches, potatoes, peaches-and-cream corn, acorn squash, onion-scape jelly, pickled asparagus, zucchini blossoms, oyster mushrooms in a rainbow of colours, St. John’s Bakery bread.
 

Wednesday

 

Montgomery’s Inn Farmers’ Market

4709 Dundas St. W., montgomerysinn.com
When to go: Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Wood-fired bread baked at the Inn, yellow plums, nectarines, cannoli, cold-pressed sunflower oil, water buffalo cheese, pasture-raised chicken, goat meat and cheese, sun-dried South African fruit and nuts, raw honey, jams.
 

Nathan Phillips Square Farmers’ Market

Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W., ontariofarmfresh.com
When to go: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Garlic, unpasteurized honey, Monforte Dairy cheese, apricots, pears, grapes, eggplant, habaneros, peach pies, corn, wholesome dog treats, okra, currants, halloumi, apple butter, barbecue sauce.
 

Thursday

 

Dufferin Grove Organic Farmers’ Market

873 Dufferin St., dufferingrovemarket.ca
When to go: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Oysters, nasturtiums, tomatoes, samosas, callaloo, peaches, nectarines, Saskatoon berries, pattypan squash, lettuces, lavender, tapioca crepes, jams, Chocosol chocolate, gluten-free galettes, eggs.
 

Toronto Botanical Garden Organic Farmers’ Market

TBG, 777 Lawrence Ave. E., 416-397-1340, torontobotanicalgarden.ca/organicmarket
When to go: Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Seedlings, seasonal flowers, vegan cheeses, matcha powder, kefir, maple butter, pork adobo sandwiches, lamb, Crazy D’s sodas, butter tarts, natural soap, cruciferous veggies.
 

Friday

 

Sherway Farmers’ Market

Church on the Queensway, 1536 The Queensway, farmfreshmarkets.ca
When to go: Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June to October
What to buy: Cauliflower, savoury pot pies, garlic, salsas, kombucha, perennials, corn, peaches, charcuterie (smoked meat, salami, summer sausage), blueberries, broccoli, buckwheat honey, eggs, preserves, tomatoes.
 

Saturday

 

Etobicoke Civic Centre Farmers’ Market

Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall
When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June to November
What to buy: Peppers (Hungarian hot, shepherd, bell, ghost, jalapeño), chestnuts, apple fritters, eggs, quince, spinach, stone fruit, deli meats, beets, eggplant, peameal sandwiches.
 

The Stop’s Farmers’ Market

Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie St., thestop.org
When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., year-round
What to buy: Sweet potatoes, pears, zucchini, wax beans, cinnamon buns, fruit galettes, breakfast sandwiches from Dundas Park Kitchen, Auntie Lovina’s preserves, sprouts, Mennonite summer sausage, red fife pasta, duck and chicken eggs, tomatoes, momos, sheep’s milk, edible and fresh-cut flowers, mochi, esoteric mushrooms (cinnamon cap, lion’s mane), scones.
 

Evergreen Brick Works Farmers’ Market

550 Bayview Ave., 416-596-1495, ebw.evergreen.ca/farmers-market
When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May to November (9 a.m. opening during fall months)
What to buy: Wild blueberries, currants, carrots, tomatoes, basil, eggplants, pickles, royal jelly, pasture-raised beef and pork, tempeh, Evelyn’s Crackers, foraged mushrooms, roasted nuts, sheep yogurt, ’nduja.
 

Humber Bay Shores Farmers’ Market

Humber Bay Park West, Lake Shore Blvd. W., 416-792-4964, hbsca.ca/
When to go: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Sausages (beef, summer, turkey, cacciatore), Cheese Boutique cheeses, highland beef, hot sauces, black garlic, Fely’s breakfast sandwiches, pretzels, apple cider, fruit pies, almond croissants, lemonade.
 

Withrow Park Farmers’ Market

Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave., withrowmarket.com
When to go: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June to October
What to buy: Honey from the U of T hives, heritage poultry, maple syrup, Manning Canning preserves, Glory Hole doughnuts, tea lattes, nut butters, granolas, biodynamic Niagara fruit, corn, tomatoes, tomatillos, One Hop Kitchen’s mealworm Bolognese, vegan butter tarts, conehead cabbages, leeks, zucchini, potatoes, water buffalo fresco.
 

Sunday

 

Leslieville Farmers’ Market

Jonathan Ashbridge Park, 20 Woodward Ave, leslievillemarket.com
When to go: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October
What to buy: Red Haven peaches, herbs, Lee’s Ghee, wild leek pesto, blueberries, mushrooms, romanesco broccoli, lettuces, sunchokes, Blackbird Baking Co. bread, arepas, eggplant, kohlrabi, waffles, French pastries, stone-ground red fife flour, bok choy.

