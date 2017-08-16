Here’s what you can buy at 15 of Toronto’s best farmers’ markets

This less-than-perfect summer might be more than half over, but there’s still plenty of great Ontario produce to be had. To help you make the most of the city’s many farmers’ markets before they go into hibernation mode, here are 15 of our favourites, organized by day of the week.

Monday

Hinterland cherry cider had to be acquired. A post shared by Samantha (@samanthadjb) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Sorauren Farmers’ Market

Sorauren Park, 50 Wabash Ave., 416-533-6363 soraurenpark.wordpress.com

When to go: Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., year-round

What to buy: Heirloom tomatoes, peaches, gooseberries, Hinterland cider, blue oyster mushrooms, beets, swiss chard, pierogies, Augie’s ice pops, grass-fed beef, spelt pastries, Hooked fish, Ying Ying marinated tofu.



Tuesday

Apple Tree Davisville Village Farmers Market

June Rowlands Park, 220 Davisville Ave., 416-899-1990

When to go: Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May to October

What to buy: Summer squash, plums, radishes, kettle corn, bitter greens, blueberries, triple-decker grilled cheese sandwiches, peas, chocolate-dipped doughnut holes, honey comb.



Trinity Bellwoods Farmers Market

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 241-257 Shaw St., tbfm.ca

When to go: Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., May to October

What to buy: Kale, heirloom carrots, Yukon morels, watermelon, stone fruit, fennel, oysters on the half shell, lemon cucumbers, fresh cut flowers, Prairie Boy sourdough, pupusas, Thai coffee-flavoured popsicles.



Post-call market stop? Yes, thank you! Such beautiful produce A post shared by Clarissa Sugeng (@clissa_s) on Aug 8, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

East York Farmer’s Market

850 Coxwell Ave., facebook.com/EastYorkFarmersMarket/

When to go: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October

What to buy: Fruit smoothies, Niagara freestone peaches, potatoes, peaches-and-cream corn, acorn squash, onion-scape jelly, pickled asparagus, zucchini blossoms, oyster mushrooms in a rainbow of colours, St. John’s Bakery bread.



Wednesday

It's #FarmersMarket day at Montgomery's Inn in Toronto, and that means fresh stone oven bread! #tmacCA #seetorontonow #montgomerysinn A post shared by Liz Campbell (@forkonthemove) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Montgomery’s Inn Farmers’ Market

4709 Dundas St. W., montgomerysinn.com

When to go: Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., year-round

What to buy: Wood-fired bread baked at the Inn, yellow plums, nectarines, cannoli, cold-pressed sunflower oil, water buffalo cheese, pasture-raised chicken, goat meat and cheese, sun-dried South African fruit and nuts, raw honey, jams.



Sahota Farms is a Family owned enterprise that specializes in cultivating culturally specific produce for South Asian, Asian and Caribbean menus. If you are looking for piping hot Scotch Bonnet peppers, crunchy okras, and the coolest cauliflower stop by to see Varinder and the team @npstorontp #farmersmarket, Wed. Aug 16, 2017! A post shared by Ontario Farm Fresh (@ontariofarmfresh) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Nathan Phillips Square Farmers’ Market

Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W., ontariofarmfresh.com

When to go: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October

What to buy: Garlic, unpasteurized honey, Monforte Dairy cheese, apricots, pears, grapes, eggplant, habaneros, peach pies, corn, wholesome dog treats, okra, currants, halloumi, apple butter, barbecue sauce.



Thursday

It's the most wonderful time of the weeeeeeek!!!! Market is in full swing; fresh & local produce, cool treats, live music, best vibes 😎👌🏾 A post shared by Dufferin Grove Market (@dufferingrovemarket) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Dufferin Grove Organic Farmers’ Market

873 Dufferin St., dufferingrovemarket.ca

When to go: Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., year-round

What to buy: Oysters, nasturtiums, tomatoes, samosas, callaloo, peaches, nectarines, Saskatoon berries, pattypan squash, lettuces, lavender, tapioca crepes, jams, Chocosol chocolate, gluten-free galettes, eggs.



Toronto Botanical Garden Organic Farmers’ Market

TBG, 777 Lawrence Ave. E., 416-397-1340, torontobotanicalgarden.ca/organicmarket

When to go: Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., year-round

What to buy: Seedlings, seasonal flowers, vegan cheeses, matcha powder, kefir, maple butter, pork adobo sandwiches, lamb, Crazy D’s sodas, butter tarts, natural soap, cruciferous veggies.



Friday

It's a perfect day to stock up for the weekend at the #SherwayFarmersMarket in the parking lot of the Church on the Queensway across from IKEA. #eatfresh #shoplocal A post shared by Peter Ashworth (@ashworthassociates) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Sherway Farmers’ Market

Church on the Queensway, 1536 The Queensway, farmfreshmarkets.ca

When to go: Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June to October

What to buy: Cauliflower, savoury pot pies, garlic, salsas, kombucha, perennials, corn, peaches, charcuterie (smoked meat, salami, summer sausage), blueberries, broccoli, buckwheat honey, eggs, preserves, tomatoes.



Saturday

#farmersmarket #etobicokefarmersmarket #myfavoritetimeofyear #toronto #ontario @chudlover A post shared by Marta Horofker (@martaho) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Etobicoke Civic Centre Farmers’ Market

Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall

When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June to November

What to buy: Peppers (Hungarian hot, shepherd, bell, ghost, jalapeño), chestnuts, apple fritters, eggs, quince, spinach, stone fruit, deli meats, beets, eggplant, peameal sandwiches.



Our Farmers' Market @artscapewychwoodbarns is open!! Come support #local farmers and producers by shopping with us today! A post shared by The Stop Community Food Centre (@thestopcfc) on Feb 25, 2017 at 6:28am PST

The Stop’s Farmers’ Market

Wychwood Barns, 601 Christie St., thestop.org

When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., year-round

What to buy: Sweet potatoes, pears, zucchini, wax beans, cinnamon buns, fruit galettes, breakfast sandwiches from Dundas Park Kitchen, Auntie Lovina’s preserves, sprouts, Mennonite summer sausage, red fife pasta, duck and chicken eggs, tomatoes, momos, sheep’s milk, edible and fresh-cut flowers, mochi, esoteric mushrooms (cinnamon cap, lion’s mane), scones.



Thank you to everyone who has helped our Farmers Market prosper over the last 10 years! We wouldn't be here without the wonderful farmers, food producers and chefs who join us week after week. Thank YOU! ❤ Happy 10th Anniversary! #farmersmarket #localfood #toronto #ontariofood A post shared by Evergreen Brick Works (@evergreen_brick_works) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Evergreen Brick Works Farmers’ Market

550 Bayview Ave., 416-596-1495, ebw.evergreen.ca/farmers-market

When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May to November (9 a.m. opening during fall months)

What to buy: Wild blueberries, currants, carrots, tomatoes, basil, eggplants, pickles, royal jelly, pasture-raised beef and pork, tempeh, Evelyn’s Crackers, foraged mushrooms, roasted nuts, sheep yogurt, ’nduja.



First farmers' market of the year, breakfast burger season is here! 🍔 A post shared by HollyO △⃒⃘ (@hodobbs) on May 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Humber Bay Shores Farmers’ Market

Humber Bay Park West, Lake Shore Blvd. W., 416-792-4964, hbsca.ca/

When to go: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October

What to buy: Sausages (beef, summer, turkey, cacciatore), Cheese Boutique cheeses, highland beef, hot sauces, black garlic, Fely’s breakfast sandwiches, pretzels, apple cider, fruit pies, almond croissants, lemonade.



Withrow Park Farmers’ Market

Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave., withrowmarket.com

When to go: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June to October

What to buy: Honey from the U of T hives, heritage poultry, maple syrup, Manning Canning preserves, Glory Hole doughnuts, tea lattes, nut butters, granolas, biodynamic Niagara fruit, corn, tomatoes, tomatillos, One Hop Kitchen’s mealworm Bolognese, vegan butter tarts, conehead cabbages, leeks, zucchini, potatoes, water buffalo fresco.



Sunday

Join us bright and early tomorrow for a bounty of delicious fresh fruit & veg, and all your breakfast staples (coffee, baked goods, and more)! 9am – 2pm #LFMFUNDAY 📷 by @moondog_organics A post shared by Leslieville Farmers' Market (@lesliemarket) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Leslieville Farmers’ Market

Jonathan Ashbridge Park, 20 Woodward Ave, leslievillemarket.com

When to go: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May to October

What to buy: Red Haven peaches, herbs, Lee’s Ghee, wild leek pesto, blueberries, mushrooms, romanesco broccoli, lettuces, sunchokes, Blackbird Baking Co. bread, arepas, eggplant, kohlrabi, waffles, French pastries, stone-ground red fife flour, bok choy.