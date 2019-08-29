10 great farmers’ markets to hit on your way to the cottage

This weekend, you could stock up on cellophane-wrapped corn and California berries from your neighbourhood big box—or you could grab some local goods at one of these great farmers’ markets. No matter which way you’re heading, we have a pit stop for you.

For the Muskoka-bound

Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery

5141 Simcoe Rd. 10, RR2, Alliston, 705-435-2141, murphysfarmmarket.com

When to go: Seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to buy: Potatoes, carrots, beets, tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches, plums. Also: pies.

Round the Bend Farm

16225 Jane St., Kettleby, 905-727-0023, roundthebendfarm.com

When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.

What to buy: Peaches, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, turkey products, eggs, honey, jam, freshly baked pies, ice cream. Bonus: goats.

Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market

861 Bay St., Gravenhurst, gravenhurstfarmersmarket.com

When to go: Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What to buy: Zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli, baked goods, honey, popsicles.

For the P.E.C.-bound

Watson Farms

2287 Regional Rd. Highway 2, Bowmanville, 905-623-9109, watsonfarms.ca

When to go: Seven days a week.

What to buy: Corn, strawberries, raspberries, peas, beans, honey, eggs and baked goods.

Burnham Family Farm Market

7760 County 2 R., Cobourg, 905-373-4578, burnhamfamilyfarmmarket.ca

When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23

What to buy: Corn, apples, strawberries, green and yellow beans, herbs, caramel corn, ice cream, chutney, pickled beans, salad dressing, salsa.

Wellington Farmers’ Market

243 Main St., Wellington, countymarkets.ca

When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What to buy: Local produce, cheese, chutney, oysters and prepared food (pizza, jerk chicken, breakfast sandwiches and Jamie Kennedy’s famous frites).

For the Niagara-bound

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

35 York Blvd., Hamilton, hamiltonfarmersmarket.ca

When to go: Tuesday to Saturday.

What to buy: Seasonal produce, cheese, meat, eggs, baked goods and prepared food (banh mi, poke, pizza, ramen, pasta, tacos).

Peach Country Farm Market

4490 Victoria Ave., Vineland Station, 905-562-5602, peachcountryfarmmarket.com

When to go: Seven days a week until mid-October.

What to buy: Peaches, plums, baked goods, ice cream, (non-boozy) apple cider, preserves.

Hildreth Farm Market

5529 Greenlane, Beamsville, 905-563-4423, hildrethfarms.ca

When to go: Seven days a week.

What to buy: Peaches, blackberries, cremini mushrooms, sweet corn, plums.

Gallagher’s Farm Market

348 Highway 20 West, RR3, Fenwick, 905-892-0698, gallaghersfarmmarket.com

When to go: Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What to buy: Sweet corn, strawberries, plums, peaches, pickling cucumbers, dill, garlic, beets.