10 great farmers’ markets to hit on your way to the cottage
This weekend, you could stock up on cellophane-wrapped corn and California berries from your neighbourhood big box—or you could grab some local goods at one of these great farmers’ markets. No matter which way you’re heading, we have a pit stop for you.
For the Muskoka-bound
Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery
5141 Simcoe Rd. 10, RR2, Alliston, 705-435-2141, murphysfarmmarket.com
When to go: Seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What to buy: Potatoes, carrots, beets, tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches, plums. Also: pies.
@roundthebendfarm at #26 is committed to providing top quality, heirloom vegetables. Their CSA program provides farm fresh produce to over 250 subscribers! They utilize greenhouses and innovative farming techniques to ensure they can accurately provide to all those families. Famous not just for veggies, they have a loyal following for their turkey. Get your holiday order in early! Their farm store offers their produce, including many tomato varieties and multiple colours of cauliflower. There’s freezer turkey available, turkey sausages (try the chili lime!) and turkey pot pie. You can find them on Jane Street, north of Lloydtown-Aurora Road in #KingCity #33days33stamps #PassportToFresh
Round the Bend Farm
16225 Jane St., Kettleby, 905-727-0023, roundthebendfarm.com
When to go: Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.
What to buy: Peaches, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, turkey products, eggs, honey, jam, freshly baked pies, ice cream. Bonus: goats.
Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market
861 Bay St., Gravenhurst, gravenhurstfarmersmarket.com
When to go: Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What to buy: Zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli, baked goods, honey, popsicles.
For the P.E.C.-bound
Watson Farms
2287 Regional Rd. Highway 2, Bowmanville, 905-623-9109, watsonfarms.ca
When to go: Seven days a week.
What to buy: Corn, strawberries, raspberries, peas, beans, honey, eggs and baked goods.
Burnham Family Farm Market
7760 County 2 R., Cobourg, 905-373-4578, burnhamfamilyfarmmarket.ca
When to go: Seven days a week until Dec. 23
What to buy: Corn, apples, strawberries, green and yellow beans, herbs, caramel corn, ice cream, chutney, pickled beans, salad dressing, salsa.
Wellington Farmers’ Market
243 Main St., Wellington, countymarkets.ca
When to go: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What to buy: Local produce, cheese, chutney, oysters and prepared food (pizza, jerk chicken, breakfast sandwiches and Jamie Kennedy’s famous frites).
For the Niagara-bound
Hamilton Farmers’ Market
35 York Blvd., Hamilton, hamiltonfarmersmarket.ca
When to go: Tuesday to Saturday.
What to buy: Seasonal produce, cheese, meat, eggs, baked goods and prepared food (banh mi, poke, pizza, ramen, pasta, tacos).
Peach Country Farm Market
4490 Victoria Ave., Vineland Station, 905-562-5602, peachcountryfarmmarket.com
When to go: Seven days a week until mid-October.
What to buy: Peaches, plums, baked goods, ice cream, (non-boozy) apple cider, preserves.
Hildreth Farm Market
5529 Greenlane, Beamsville, 905-563-4423, hildrethfarms.ca
When to go: Seven days a week.
What to buy: Peaches, blackberries, cremini mushrooms, sweet corn, plums.
Gallagher’s Farm Market
348 Highway 20 West, RR3, Fenwick, 905-892-0698, gallaghersfarmmarket.com
When to go: Seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What to buy: Sweet corn, strawberries, plums, peaches, pickling cucumbers, dill, garlic, beets.