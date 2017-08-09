Here’s what’s on the Summer Wednesdays dinner menu at Evergreen Brick Works

Here’s what’s on the Summer Wednesdays dinner menu at Evergreen Brick Works

Every hump day until the end of August, Evergreen Brick Works is hosting Summer Wednesday, an evening of al fresco fun, featuring food and activities for the whole family. Admission is free, but for a bit extra, attendees can enjoy wood-fired cooking by Forno Cultura, made-to-order meals from a rotating roster of food trucks and beer from Collective Arts Brewing. Here’s what to expect:

Forno Cultura is manning Evergreen’s wood-fired oven this summer, cooking up platters of roasted vegetables, fresh bread, and, on one day, albacore tuna and sardines from Honest Weight:





Here’s Geoff Cape, the founding CEO of Evergreen, pointing out his order on Forno Cultura’s menu:





Chef Charlotte Langley of Scout Canning helps out the Forno Cultura folks:





Here, Langley’s shucking oysters from Honest Weight:





The oven:





Weekly changing platters are available for $15 each. There are vegetarian options, too:





Forno Cultura’s sweeter side:





Visitors can eat their meals in the Children’s Garden:





This little nugget is a fan:





And speaking of the Children’s Garden, the theme this month is “waterways.” Be warned, parents, this means mud:





Arepa Republic’s truck is serving a pabellón arepa filled with shredded flank steak, black beans, fried sweet plantain and cheese ($12); and tequeños, soft, bread-covered cheese sticks ($12 for five):





La Fiesta Catering is doling out seafood paella ($13):





They also serve home-style Ecuadorian meals like pulled pork with seasoned rice, beans and salad ($12):





And beef empanadas ($5 for two):





ME.N.U.’s “Ball So Hard” combo includes one Asian roti taco (Malaysian curry chicken, Korean BBQ pulled pork, or kimchi) and two fried mushroom rice balls ($11):





This “Chicken Sticky Icky” sandwich from Fidel Gastro features Korean fried chicken, pickles, iceberg lettuce and ranch sauce ($10). It’s pictured here with a side of their popular pad Thai fries ($4):





BeGood Gelato is serving up small-batch gelato:





Collective Arts Brewing sponsors the live art installations in Evergreen’s Pavilion. Here, Anya Mielniczek, a Toronto-based mixed-media artist, is creating two pieces that will be donated to the Evergreen Foundation:





And guests can sample the Hamilton brewery’s beer and cider:





The Sipping Container sells boozy (beer) and non-boozy (coffee, tea, juice) beverages:





There are a couple bocce ball courts:





And there’s shuffleboard, too:





It’s fun for all ages:





And in true Evergreen style, the site’s waste-free initiative includes a washing station where you can return the reusable plates from the Children’s Garden. Visitors can also bring their own cutlery or borrow some for a small, refundable deposit:

550 Bayview Ave., 416-596-7670, evergreen.ca