Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in March
Windfall
The last thing most of us would expect arriving at an isolated vacation home is a stranger in the living room. And yet that’s exactly the situation facing an arrogant billionaire and his wife, played by Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins, in this neo-noir thriller. And then, instead of fleeing, the would-be burglar ties up the couple—increasing the tension and the stakes. March 18
Bridgerton: Season 2
For the second installment of this soapy smash, a lot is riding on actors Jonathan Bailey (a.k.a. Anthony, the annoying eldest Bridgerton bro) and Simone Ashley (headstrong newcomer to the ’ton Kate Sharma). Can their on-screen chemistry match—or even surpass—Daphne and Simon’s fervour from the first season? No doubt Lady Whistledown will have something to say about it. March 25
Pieces of Her
Big Little Lies meets Kill Bill in this adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name. Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star as Laura and Andrea, a mother-daughter duo who get caught in a mass shooting at a small-town diner in Georgia. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Andrea begins to discover dark—and dangerous—secrets about her mother’s past in a murderous cult. March 4
Human Resources
The animated series Big Mouth is beloved for its raunchy, cringe-inducing take on puberty and early adolescence. This (slightly) more grown-up spinoff peeks into the day-to-day activities of the Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties and various other creatures responsible for accompanying humans as they navigate life to mixed results. March 18
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mad Max: Fury Road is the best action movie of the last decade bar none, which means there’s never a bad time to revisit it (or, to paraphrase Nicholas Hoult’s Nux, bear witness). Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, George Miller’s epic follows Tom Hardy as titular loner Max, who teams up with grade-A warrior Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to help a tyrant’s many wives make the journey down a long battle road to safety. March 13
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available in March
800 Meters
Tomorrow
Available March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
The Breakfast Club
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Chalet Girl
Dead Man Down
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Leap Year
Liar Liar
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
Merci pour tout
Secretary
She’s All That
Ted
Available March 2
Against the Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm
Available March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
Available March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Available March 6
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Available March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You
Available March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Available March 10
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between
Available March 11
The Flash: Season 8
The Adam Project
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
Available March 13
The Last Samurai
Wedding Crashers
Available March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
Team Zenko Go
Available March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
Available March 17
Rescued by Ruby
Soil
Available March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
The Flash: Season 8
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Top Boy: Season 2
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African
Available March 19
The Invisible Man
Available March 21
In Good Hands
Available March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure
Available March 23
The Wedding Year
Available March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals
Available March 25
Transformers: BotBots
Available March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
Available March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Available March 31
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Like a Boss
Super PupZ
Leaving Netflix this month
Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3 (March 4)
T2 Trainspotting (March 11)
Scream Queens: Seasons 1-2 (March 19)
Twilight (March 29)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (March 29)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (March 29)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (March 29)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (March 29)