That ’90s Show, featuring the original’s fan favourites, is here—and everything else on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Apple TV Plus, Crave and BritBox

Spend some quality time with your favourite TV characters thanks to the streamers this week. That ’90s Show, a sequel series to popular sitcom That ’70s Show, makes its debut with most of the original actors appearing—including Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Mila Kunis. If you’ve been missing Succession, you can catch up with star Matthew Macfadyen (a.k.a. Tom Wambsgans) on Stonehouse, a three-episode series about a British politician who tries to fake his own death to avoid a scandal. Or tune in for the third season of Truth Be Told, starring acclaimed actors Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union, in which a true-crime podcaster sets out to solve a series of missing persons cases. Here are our picks for the most notable titles streaming on Netflix, BritBox, Apple TV Plus and Crave this week.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Back in 2013, a 24-year-old unhoused Canadian hitchhiker known as Kai Lawrence went viral online after giving a memorable interview. In it, he explained that the man whose truck he’d been a passenger in had intentionally hit a pedestrian, prompting Lawrence to stop him—with a hatchet—and save the day. After becoming internet famous, Lawrence eventually made his way to New York, where he was arrested—and later convicted—of killing a man whom Lawrence claimed had sexually assaulted him. This documentary dives into his story, exploring mental health, internet notoriety, and more. Now streaming

That ’90s Show

This sequel series to That ’70s Show fast-forwards to the ’90s, following Leia Forman (Callie Haverda)—the teen daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon)—as she arrives at the Wisconsin home of her grandparents (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, reprising their beloved roles) for the summer. There, she realizes that she can find the same sense of belonging and adventure in the family’s basement, just as her parents did decades ago. Original cast members Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama all make special appearances. January 19

Bake Squad (Season 2)

For this sugary reality TV competition series, Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi has assembled a squad of talented pastry chefs who can bake pretty much anything. The chefs must whip up an epic treat based on a request. The client, however difficult it may be to choose, crowns a winner. January 20

Bling Empire: New York

The ultra-glamorous world of Bling Empire heads to the east coast thanks to star Dorothy Wang’s move to New York. It doesn’t take long before she settles into her new lavish lifestyle and finds a group of wealthy Asian American friends and, naturally, a ton of TV-worthy drama. January 20

Jung_E

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho is travelling to the postapocalyptic future for his latest sci-fi flick. The Korean-language film is set in the 22nd century, when the climate crisis has rendered earth uninhabitable, forcing the remaining human population to live in a specially designed shelter. When a war breaks out within the shelter, an AI researcher (the late Kang Soo-yeon) comes up with an idea about how to stop it: cloning a legendary soldier—who just so happens to be the researcher’s mother (Kim Hyun-joo)—and turning her into a scalable robot. January 20

Stonehouse

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen stars in this dramatization of a true story as John Stonehouse, a prominent British politician who, in 1974, went missing from a luxury hotel in Miami and was presumed to have drowned in the ocean. As it turns out, Stonehouse had faked his own death and fled to Australia with his mistress in an attempt to avoid a reputation-ruining scandal. January 17

Truth Be Told (Season 3)

Gabrielle Union joins Octavia Spencer for the third season of this drama about a journalist and true-crime podcaster who investigates different mysteries. This time around, the investigation focuses on the disappearances of multiple Black girls—which may be connected to a suspected sex-trafficking ring. January 20

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

This documentary takes a look at the life and career of legendary Canadian artist Leonard Cohen through the lens of his world-famous song “Hallelujah.” The film tracks the song’s creation, industry rejection and rise to chart-topping hit—and features rare archival footage and interviews with other musicians such as Brandi Carlile and Rufus Wainwright.

Ambulance

Michael Bay directs this delightfully in-your-face action flick about two brothers who steal $32 million from an LA bank. Their plan, however, goes awry. So they hijack an ambulance (carrying an EMT and a severely injured police officer) in order to escape, leading to a high-speed chase throughout the city. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González star. January 20