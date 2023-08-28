The final season of Reservation Dogs—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are our picks for the 10 most anticipated titles hitting Crave, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and Disney Plus

Reservation Dogs—arguably one of the best shows of the 2020s (so far)—is coming to an end as its third and final season arrives in Canada. Also hitting the streamers this week is Justified: City Primeval, which sees Timothy Olyphant returning as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, this time nabbing a violent criminal in Detroit. And there’s good news for fantasy lovers: The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling epic novels, is back for season two—and promises more adventure, excitement and villainous foes. Here are our picks for the most anticipated titles available on Crave, Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video this week.

10. Billions, season seven (Crave)

The stakes are higher than ever in the seventh and final season of this glossy drama set in the elite NYC financial industry. The plot picks up not long after where the sixth season left off: district attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is resuming his legal battle against influential businessman Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), who recently lost billions of dollars. Of particular note for long-time fans: after departing in the fifth season, Damian Lewis returns to the series as Bobby Axelrod. Now streaming

9. Power Book IV: Force, season two (Crave)

Available via the Starz add-on, this crime drama is one of many spin-offs of the popular Power series and is executive-produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. It follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) on his quest to become Chicago’s most powerful drug dealer. He continues to chase this goal in season two, all while avenging the death of his business partner. September 1

8. The Pope’s Exorcist (Crave)

Russell Crowe stars in this supernatural horror flick as Gabriele Amorth, a priest who also happens to be the Vatican’s chief exorcist. Inspired by the writings of the real-life Amorth—a controversial figure who claimed to have performed over 100,000 exorcisms—he investigates the reported possession of a young child. September 1

7. The Jewel Thief (Disney Plus)

Winnipeg-born Gerald Blanchard became infamous when he orchestrated (and was later arrested for) complicated, large-scale frauds and heists around the world. Highlights included stealing $500,000 from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and nabbing the Star of Empress Sisi, a historic hair ornament encrusted with diamonds and pearls. In this documentary, Blanchard sits down to give a first-hand account of how and why he pulled off his many crimes. September 1

6. Love Is Blind: After the Altar, season four (Netflix)

Get ready for a new season of Love Is Blind by saying goodbye to the cast of the last one. This reunion special brings together the season-four contestants, giving the remaining couples the chance to (very publicly) reflect on their first year of marriage while the singles consider the aftermath of their time on the show. Expect plenty of drama. September 1

5. Choose Love (Netflix)

This interactive rom-com asks viewers to follow Cami and prompts them to make choices on her behalf about her career and love life. Should she, for example, stick to the status quo in her serious relationship or kiss the cute guy who just walked into her life? The choose-your-own-adventure style means few people will watch the exact same version of the movie. Laura Marano, Scott Michael Foster, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber and Megan Smart star. August 31

4. One Piece (Netflix)

Adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s landmark Japanese manga and anime TV series of the same name, this show brings the world of the Straw Hat Pirates to life. The live-action fantasy-adventure tale follows the group—led by captain Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy)—as they set sail after a fabled treasure that has the power to cement their status as legends. August 31

3. Justified: City Primeval (Netflix)

Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is back in this sequel series to the 2010 neo-Western crime drama Justified (which has been airing weekly on live TV this summer). Inspired by different Elmore Leonard stories and set more than a decade after the OG series, this show takes Givens out of his home state of Kentucky and finds him in Detroit, where he crosses paths with the Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook): a clever, violent, sociopathic murderer with a knack for evading the law. August 30

2. The Wheel of Time, season two (Prime Video)

Adapted from Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels of the same name, this high-fantasy series follows a powerful woman (Rosamund Pike) as she recruits five young people to help save the world, believing that one of them is a mysterious figure who has been prophesied about. Season two is expected to be even bigger than the first, which means a host of terrifying new villainous creatures await the group as they continue on their journey. September 1

1. Reservation Dogs, season three (Disney Plus)

Already streaming in the US, the last season of this groundbreaking coming-of-age dramedy—about a group of four Indigenous teens living on a reserve in Oklahoma—finally arrives in Canada. Having accomplished their long-time goal of going to California, the group makes their way back home, where they begin to figure out what they want their adult lives to look like. Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Lane Factor star. August 30