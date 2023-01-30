The Pamela Anderson documentary is here—and everything else we’re excited about on the streamers this week

Here are 10 of the most anticipated titles debuting on Netflix, CBC Gem, Crave, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus this week

Time and distance often shift the way we perceive certain events. That’s what the streamers are exploring this week, starting with Pamela, A Love Story, Pamela Anderson’s first-hand re-examination of her life and career. Fictional worlds are also toying with perspective in their own ways: Girls5eva is a comical take on a one-hit-wonder girl group reclaiming their musical careers, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wonders how to move forward while grieving and honouring late star Chadwick Boseman. Here is a ranking of the 10 most anticipated buzzy titles debuting on Netflix, CBC Gem, Crave, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus this week.

10. Gunther’s Millions (Netflix)

Meet Gunther VI, a German shepherd who is believed to be worth over $400 million, making him the world’s richest dog. Yes, really. This documentary explores how exactly that came to be. It traces the riches from a countess who left her entire fortune to Gunther VI’s grandfather when she died in 1992 and looks at how the people in charge of the dog’s estate use that money (from private jets to owning three Italian properties). February 1

9. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (CBC Gem)

This award-winning documentary explores the life, career and art of acclaimed novelist Toni Morrison. Follow the singular writer’s story from growing up in an Ohio steel town to touring with Muhammad Ali to becoming the first Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Angela Davis, Walter Mosley and Fran Lebowitz. February 1

8. True Spirit (Netflix)

Inspired by a true story, this movie follows Australian teen Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft), who, at 16, attempted to become the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around the world. Alone on the water, she must overcome both the harshest stretches of ocean and her greatest fears as she makes the 42,600-kilometre voyage. February 3

7. Girls5eva, Season 1 (Netflix)

There’s lots of buzz around this quirky comedy, executive produced by Tina Fey, about a ’90s girl group trying to make their comeback in the present day. After the two-season series was cancelled by US streaming service Peacock, the show was rescued by Netflix for a third run. Season one lands on the streamer this week, making it the perfect time to rewatch or discover the show before new episodes debut. Starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell. February 1

6. The Other Two, Seasons 1 and 2 (Crave)

ChaseDreams (Case Walker) is a 13-year-old boy who has reached Justin Bieber levels of fame after going viral online. But this comedy is not about him. Instead, it follows Chase’s older siblings, Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver), two floundering millennials who now have to figure out their lives in the shadow of their brother’s newfound notoriety. February 3

5. Black Ice (Crave)

Directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis and executive produced by LeBron James and Drake, this film—which won the People’s Choice Documentary Award at last year’s TIFF—examines the role of Black Canadian hockey players, the racism they face and how their contributions are often overlooked. Learn about the origins of the Coloured Hockey League, which started in Nova Scotia in 1895, and hear from some of the sport’s most influential figures, including Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds, P. K. Subban and Sarah Nurse. February 2

4. Freeridge (Netflix)

This spinoff of YA dramedy On My Block follows four teens who somehow unleash a curse, making their lives difficult—and mystical. The story and characters are all new, but fans of On My Block can expect some fun Easter eggs and guest appearances from a few familiar faces. February 2

3. Dear Edward (Apple TV Plus)

Connie Britton reunites with Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims for another tear-jerking drama. Based on Ann Napolitano’s novel of the same name, the show unfolds after a devastating plane crash. Twelve-year-old Edward (Colin O’Brien) is the crash’s lone survivor, and those who were affected by the tragedy come together as they try to navigate their grief. February 3

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Plus)

After a successful theatrical run, the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther makes its streaming debut. Keep the tissue box nearby. While the story follows the Wakandans as they fight to protect their home from outside influence, the movie also serves as an emotional tribute to the franchise’s late star Chadwick Boseman. February 1

1. Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Tabloid media turned Pamela Anderson into a salacious sex symbol in the ’90s. Now, the Canadian star is taking control of her own narrative in this documentary, which offers an intimate peek at her life and career. She talks Baywatch, relationships, her reaction to Pam & Tommy, her Broadway debut and more with unabashed candour. January 31