Season four of You is here—and everything else we’re excited to stream this week

Here are 10 of the most anticipated titles debuting on Crave, Hayu, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Prime Video and Netflix

Love is in the air ahead of Valentine’s Day, and the streamers are just as susceptible to the romantic atmosphere. Debuting this week is Your Place or Mine, a highly anticipated rom-com starring genre staples Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Meanwhile, real-life husband-wife duo Dave Franco and Alison Brie teamed up to write a romantic comedy of their own called Somebody I Used to Know, about a woman who is filled with regret after running into her ex (Franco also directs the flick, and Brie stars). If you’re feeling a bit more cynical, there’s the first half of season four of twisty serial-killer drama You, which features—you guessed it—another series of dangerous obsessions. Here, a ranking of the 10 most anticipated titles debuting on Crave, Hayu, Disney Plus, CBC Gem, Prime Video and Netflix this week.

10. Montana Story (Crave)

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson stars in this quiet Western drama about two siblings who return to their family’s Montana ranch when their father falls into a coma. There, the pair are forced to confront their family’s tragic past and their complicated relationship with their father and each other. February 10

9. Downton Abbey: A New Era (Crave)

All your favourite characters from Downton Abbey are being thrust into the modern age. This feature-length sequel follows the Crawleys and their loyal staff as a movie crew descends upon the estate to shoot a silent film. Meanwhile, the Dowager Countess Violet (Maggie Smith) reveals that she has been gifted a French villa by an old flame. Dominic West, Hugh Dancy and Laura Haddock are among the actors joining the returning cast. February 10

8. Vanderpump Rules, season 10 (Hayu)

After a long hiatus, cast shake-ups, and behind-the-scenes drama, this Hollywood-set reality series—which follows OG Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her various restaurants and bars—is back for a 10th season. Expect a lot of interpersonal tension, especially in the aftermath of long-time cast members Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce. February 9

7. Kindred (Disney Plus)

Fair warning: this adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel of the same name was recently cancelled by its American network before it could make its Canadian debut, so it won’t be back for a second season. But that doesn’t mean Mallori Johnson’s powerful lead performance should be overlooked. Johnson stars as Dana James, a woman who has recently moved to LA to build her own life. But, upon her arrival, she begins to be violently pulled back and forth in time, “landing” at a 19th century plantation that is somehow connected to her family. February 8

6. Empire of Light (Disney Plus)

This romantic drama illuminates the connection between two employees at a seaside theatre in 1980s England. Consider it Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes’s love letter to cinema. Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth and Toby Jones star. February 8

5. Blind Ambition (CBC Gem)

This documentary follows the underdog story of four men who immigrated to South Africa from Zimbabwe and, against all odds, become the country’s top sommeliers. Driven by passion and pride, they form Zimbabwe’s first-ever team to compete at the World Wine Tasting Championships (the industry’s Olympics). Now streaming

4. All That Breathes (Crave)

Recently nominated for best documentary feature at this year’s Academy Awards, this Hindi-language film was shot in Delhi, where black kite birds frequently fall from the region’s polluted skies. The doc chronicles the efforts of brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who work tirelessly to care for the injured birds and run a hospital where they have reportedly saved over 20,000 kites. February 7

3. Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Real-life husband-wife duo Dave Franco and Alison Brie joined forces to write the screenplay for this romantic comedy. Franco also directs, while Brie stars as Ally, a workaholic who’s left feeling nostalgic when she reunites with her ex (Jay Ellis) upon returning to her hometown. Lingering feelings of self-doubt and regret aren’t helped when Ally meets Sean’s cool young fiancée (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds Ally a lot of the person she once was. February 10

2. You, season four, part one (Netflix)

After killing his wife and successfully faking his own death, you’d think that prolific stalker/serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) would want to lay low. But then we wouldn’t have another season of You. This time, Joe has moved to London, taken on a fake name, started a job as a professor and fallen in with a group of very wealthy friends—who, coincidentally, are being hunted by a murderer known as the “Eat-the-Rich Killer.” February 9

1. Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher return to the rom-com genre, starring opposite each other for the first time. Long-distance best friends Debbie and Peter decide to swap houses for what turns out to be a life-changing week, forcing the pair to question what they want out of life and love. February 10