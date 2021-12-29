Style

Our most popular home tours of 2021

Including pool upgrades, out-of-town escapes and an auto body shop conversion

No. 10: This Forest Hill family remade their overgrown backyard into a wood-and-limestone oasis

“Every time we go back there, we can’t believe we built it” | By Iris Benaroia | August 9

No. 9: This family converted a Moore Park duplex into a playful, artsy home, complete with indoor swing

Plus: colourful murals, a backyard basketball court and Brillo pop art | By Andrea Yu | May 5

No. 8: This couple retired just before the pandemic and moved to a modernist farmhouse near Toronto

Now they spend their days gardening and motorbiking | By Simon Lewsen | July 23

No. 7: This family bought and renovated a Dufferin County farmhouse during the pandemic

Next up: livestock | By Andrea Yu | July 16

No. 6: How a backyard pool overhaul got this Torontonian through the pandemic

She also added a Japanese-teahouse-inspired WFH gazebo | By Simon Lewsen | July 24

No. 5: This family left the city and bought a farmhouse in Sandbanks Provincial Park

They traded their rush-hour commutes for County living and creative pursuits | By Andrea Yu | June 30

No. 4: A Toronto couple spent the pandemic at this Northumberland County farmhouse. Now they’ve decided to stay

They even sold their business and their downtown home | By Simon Lewsen | July 11

No. 3: This couple converted a Roncesvalles auto body shop into their dream home

They purchased the shop in 2001 for $280,000 | By Iris Benaroia | August 31

No. 2: A modern Annex makeover with a Covid-era bonus: one totally tricked-out home gym

This couple’s two-year reno transformed this crumbling Victorian semi | By Iris Benaroia | May 6

No. 1: A Toronto couple bought a massive old church for $240,000. Now they live there

The 120-year-old church is in Dashwood, two and a half hours west of Toronto on Lake Huron | By Iris Benaroia | July 12

