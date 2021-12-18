Twelve super-fun gift ideas (with curbside pick-up) for the desperate last-minute shopper
Here are a dozen stylish gifts that are available in Toronto right now for rush shipping, curbside pick-up or quick local delivery.
A fresh page
New Day calendar, $40
All proceeds from fashion photographers Saty and Pratha’s artful calendar support Toronto’s Red Door Family Shelter. It’s available online (with free pick-up) and at over a dozen brick-and-mortar locations, including a pop-up at L’Atelier on Dundas West from December 18 to 19.
Customized bling
Melanie Auld the Sun and the sea charm necklace, from $200
In December, Vancouver-based jewellery designer Melanie Auld opened a boutique on Ossington, where you can find this charming necklace. There are engraving and welding services by appointment.
A puppy sweater
Cool Factor fleece hoodie, from $45
Your dog will be warm and extra chic at the dog park in this Canada Pooch fleece hoodie. It’s available through Nordstrom Canada with free shipping, or next-day curbside pickup with free gift wrapping.
A mini Indiana Jones kit
Moulin Roty the Explorer’s Case, $80
This adorable case comes with a pair of binoculars, a water bottle, pocket compass, notebook and tin carrying case.
Stylish PJs
Uniqlo JW Anderson flannel pajamas, $60
Stylish and affordable men’s pyjamas can be tricky to find, but this 100-per-cent cotton Uniqlo and JW Anderson collab set is a winner. Available online and in-store.
A fresh cuppa
Vahdam chai tea private reserve gift box, $50
India’s Vahdam Teas are a repeat item on Oprah’s Favourite Things, and you can grab this gift set at Holt Renfrew. It comes with 150 grams of tea in three masala chai varieties: ginger, oolong and sweet cinnamon.
Tiny booties
Advice vegan shearling booties, $60
Advice from a Caterpillar’s cozy, faux-shearling baby booties are designed and made in Canada. Available online and in boutique in white.
A cozy throw
Kotn wool blanket, $160
Kotn’s fringed wool blankets are naturally coloured and made with 100 per cent merino wool. They come in four dreamy neutral patterns, including windowpane and stripes.
A green shave
Well Kept safety razor kit, $132
This Well Kept safety razor kit, available at Scout, is a thoughtful gift for zero-waste enthusiasts. Included in the reusable wooden box are a brass razor, shave oil, an exfoliating cloth and a five-pack of blades.
Gender-neutral clogs
Ecco’s second Cozmo Hygge clogs, $140
New for this season, Ecco’s sleek leather sheepskin-lined clogs are available in both men’s and women’s sizing and equally suited for indoor lounging or outdoor errands.
Yuletide flowers
Holly Jolly Amaryllis, $103
Tonic Blooms’ fresh floral creations are available for last-minute, same-day or even two-hour delivery in the GTA. This arrangement comes with eight amaryllis stems in a minimalist ceramic vase.
Organic mittens
Mimitens grey fox mittens, $35
Mimitens mittens—available for pick-up at Tokki—are designed to stay on and are made locally using water-repellent nylon insulation and organic fleece.