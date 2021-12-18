Shopping

Twelve super-fun gift ideas (with curbside pick-up) for the desperate last-minute shopper

By Truc Nguyen |  

Here are a dozen stylish gifts that are available in Toronto right now for rush shipping, curbside pick-up or quick local delivery.

A fresh page

New Day calendar, $40

All proceeds from fashion photographers Saty and Pratha’s artful calendar support Toronto’s Red Door Family Shelter. It’s available online (with free pick-up) and at over a dozen brick-and-mortar locations, including a pop-up at L’Atelier on Dundas West from December 18 to 19.

 

Customized bling

Melanie Auld the Sun and the sea charm necklace, from $200

In December, Vancouver-based jewellery designer Melanie Auld opened a boutique on Ossington, where you can find this charming necklace. There are engraving and welding services by appointment.

 

A puppy sweater

Cool Factor fleece hoodie, from $45

Your dog will be warm and extra chic at the dog park in this Canada Pooch fleece hoodie. It’s available through Nordstrom Canada with free shipping, or next-day curbside pickup with free gift wrapping.

 

A mini Indiana Jones kit

Moulin Roty the Explorer’s Case, $80

This adorable case comes with a pair of binoculars, a water bottle, pocket compass, notebook and tin carrying case.

 

Stylish PJs

Uniqlo JW Anderson flannel pajamas, $60

Stylish and affordable men’s pyjamas can be tricky to find, but this 100-per-cent cotton Uniqlo and JW Anderson collab set is a winner. Available online and in-store.

 

A fresh cuppa

Vahdam chai tea private reserve gift box, $50

India’s Vahdam Teas are a repeat item on Oprah’s Favourite Things, and you can grab this gift set at Holt Renfrew. It comes with 150 grams of tea in three masala chai varieties: ginger, oolong and sweet cinnamon.

 

Tiny booties

Advice vegan shearling booties, $60

Advice from a Caterpillar’s cozy, faux-shearling baby booties are designed and made in Canada. Available online and in boutique in white.

 

A cozy throw

Kotn wool blanket, $160

Kotn’s fringed wool blankets are naturally coloured and made with 100 per cent merino wool. They come in four dreamy neutral patterns, including windowpane and stripes.

 

A green shave

Well Kept safety razor kit, $132

This Well Kept safety razor kit, available at Scout, is a thoughtful gift for zero-waste enthusiasts. Included in the reusable wooden box are a brass razor, shave oil, an exfoliating cloth and a five-pack of blades.

 

Gender-neutral clogs

Ecco’s second Cozmo Hygge clogs, $140

New for this season, Ecco’s sleek leather sheepskin-lined clogs are available in both men’s and women’s sizing and equally suited for indoor lounging or outdoor errands.

 

Yuletide flowers

Holly Jolly Amaryllis, $103

Tonic Blooms’ fresh floral creations are available for last-minute, same-day or even two-hour delivery in the GTA. This arrangement comes with eight amaryllis stems in a minimalist ceramic vase.

 

Organic mittens

Mimitens grey fox mittens, $35

Mimitens mittens—available for pick-up at Tokki—are designed to stay on and are made locally using water-repellent nylon insulation and organic fleece.

