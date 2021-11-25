Thirteen fancy face masks worthy of any holiday party
Here are 13 dressy mouth and nose coverings to get you through the end-of-year social rush in style.
This glittery fringe mask cover is made by Area, a luxury fashion brand that counts Beyoncé and Bella Hadid as fans. It’s designed to be worn over a black jersey face mask that’s included with the purchase. $430. Ssense.com
Mayana Genevière’s clay-toned three-layer cotton mask is handmade in Toronto and features a romantic scalloped eyelash-lace overlay. $55. Mayanageneviere.ca
The Italian-bonded jersey mask from Greta Constantine is available in four colours—red, pink, blue and black—with various ruffle trims and patterns. $75 Maxishop.ca
Soren Custom’s sleek cotton masks are available in a wide variety of rich prints and lush colours. They have a 100 per cent cotton outer shell and an inner layer of bamboo fibre, which has anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. $15. Sorencustom.com
Toronto brand Narces creates stylish, black-tie-appropriate face masks. This festive one comes with two layers of soft woven polyester, a filter pocket, and adjustable gold-toned elastic ear loops. $30. Narces.com
La Perla’s made-in-Italy silk satin masks are hand embroidered with frastaglio embellishments and feature a filter pocket and a cotton lining. $185. Laperla.com
Toronto designer Kate Palumbo handmakes her Orville Peck–esque fringe masks with stretchy ear loops for added comfort. Thirty per cent of mask sales go to the Encampment Support Network, a volunteer organization aiding Toronto’s homeless population. $44 each. Likelygeneral.com
This icy and affordable mask is lined with white cotton and features a delicate arrangement of faux pearls and crystals. $26. Aldoshoes.com
The pillowcase makers at Slip sell a machine-washable pleated face mask with a mulberry silk exterior and a cotton inner lining. It’s available in leopard print, rose gold, black and dusty pink. $53. Nordstrom.ca
These chartreuse floral masks, from local bridal dressmaker CMP Couture, are reversible and made with a rayon-polyester blend brocade and lined with a shirting cotton. It comes with a filter pocket, an adjustable nose wire and bamboo jersey ear straps. $21 each. Etsy.com
This drag queen–worthy sequinned three-layer mask from Toronto-based Zoff features a pliable metal nose piece and nylon-elastic blend ear loops for optimal comfort. With every purchase, $10 will be donated to Glad Day Bookshop’s artist relief fund. $45. Zoff-toronto.myshopify.com
Local streetwear brand Unttld’s three-layer pleated masks come with fancy details like satin strings and a cotton storage pouch. $50. Unttld
The artisans at Jennifer Behr’s New York atelier hand-stitch Swarovski crystals onto their masks, which also come with two air filters that fit into an interior pocket and drawcord ear loops. $232. Saksfifthavenue.com