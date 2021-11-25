Thirteen fancy face masks worthy of any holiday party

Thirteen fancy face masks worthy of any holiday party

Here are 13 dressy mouth and nose coverings to get you through the end-of-year social rush in style.

This glittery fringe mask cover is made by Area, a luxury fashion brand that counts Beyoncé and Bella Hadid as fans. It’s designed to be worn over a black jersey face mask that’s included with the purchase. $430. Ssense.com

Mayana Genevière’s clay-toned three-layer cotton mask is handmade in Toronto and features a romantic scalloped eyelash-lace overlay. $55. Mayanageneviere.ca

The Italian-bonded jersey mask from Greta Constantine is available in four colours—red, pink, blue and black—with various ruffle trims and patterns. $75 Maxishop.ca

Soren Custom’s sleek cotton masks are available in a wide variety of rich prints and lush colours. They have a 100 per cent cotton outer shell and an inner layer of bamboo fibre, which has anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. $15. Sorencustom.com

Toronto brand Narces creates stylish, black-tie-appropriate face masks. This festive one comes with two layers of soft woven polyester, a filter pocket, and adjustable gold-toned elastic ear loops. $30. Narces.com

La Perla’s made-in-Italy silk satin masks are hand embroidered with frastaglio embellishments and feature a filter pocket and a cotton lining. $185. Laperla.com

Toronto designer Kate Palumbo handmakes her Orville Peck–esque fringe masks with stretchy ear loops for added comfort. Thirty per cent of mask sales go to the Encampment Support Network, a volunteer organization aiding Toronto’s homeless population. $44 each. Likelygeneral.com

This icy and affordable mask is lined with white cotton and features a delicate arrangement of faux pearls and crystals. $26. Aldoshoes.com

The pillowcase makers at Slip sell a machine-washable pleated face mask with a mulberry silk exterior and a cotton inner lining. It’s available in leopard print, rose gold, black and dusty pink. $53. Nordstrom.ca

These chartreuse floral masks, from local bridal dressmaker CMP Couture, are reversible and made with a rayon-polyester blend brocade and lined with a shirting cotton. It comes with a filter pocket, an adjustable nose wire and bamboo jersey ear straps. $21 each. Etsy.com

This drag queen–worthy sequinned three-layer mask from Toronto-based Zoff features a pliable metal nose piece and nylon-elastic blend ear loops for optimal comfort. With every purchase, $10 will be donated to Glad Day Bookshop’s artist relief fund. $45. Zoff-toronto.myshopify.com

Local streetwear brand Unttld’s three-layer pleated masks come with fancy details like satin strings and a cotton storage pouch. $50. Unttld

The artisans at Jennifer Behr’s New York atelier hand-stitch Swarovski crystals onto their masks, which also come with two air filters that fit into an interior pocket and drawcord ear loops. $232. Saksfifthavenue.com