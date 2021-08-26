Cool stuff for the pampered pooch
From handmade treats to celeb-approved accessories, here’s the must-have gear to set your pup up in style
Cashmere Sweater
$75.50
Ruby Rufus’s lightweight knits, including this hand-dyed sweater, are a favourite among Instagram’s top petfluencers. | Rubyrufus.com
Cushy Car Seat
$295
Hunting Pony’s stylish car seat straps your pup in for ultimate safety. Dogs love that it’s soft and poufy. Dog people love that it protects their upholstery from scratches and stains. | Hunting-pony.com
Geometric Dog Crate
$160
These crates are lightweight and collapsible, and their funky patterns—in white, grey, pink and sage green—are easy on the eyes. | Kindtail.com
New Play Kit
$155
and up These all-in-one kits are perfect for a first-time dog owner, complete with a collar, leash, waste bag dispenser and three natural rubber toys. | Wildone.com
Dog Treat Maker
$29.50
This George Foreman grill for dogs makes super-cute treats and comes with recipes for both sweet and savoury yum-yums. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Tropical-Print Shirt
$48.50
and up Hawaiian shirts aren’t just for vacationing suburban dads anymore. The proof: Justin Bieber and his Yorkie, Oscar, styling the Vintage Vacay BBQ pattern. | Shopdogthreads.com
Cozy Sweats
$44
Mark Wahlberg’s dogs, Champ (pictured here) and Jojo (a Pomeranian-husky mix), are partial to tie-dyed hoodies from Humble Wag. They might be better-dressed than their dad. | Humblewag.com
Pampered Pet Carrier
$3,190
This season’s must-have accessory for the pampered pooch? A monogrammed fabric-and-leather dog carrier by Fendi. | Fendi.com
A Fancy Harness
$41.50
Frenchie’s reversible harnesses feature a neoprene side and a mesh side, both printed with colourful graphic patterns. Fans of the brand include Lady Gaga’s beloved French bulldogs, Gustav, Koji and Asia. | Frenchiebulldog.com
A Canine Adventure
$42
and up Even if you can’t get to the cottage, your doggo can. Wild Dogs, located near Uxbridge, takes four-legged friends for trail hikes and cage-free cabin stays—door-to-door transportation included. | Wilddogsboarding.com
Everyday Walk Set
$94
This sweet doughnut-patterned starter kit includes a matching collar, harness and six-foot leash. It’s made in Canada and comes with a lifetime warranty. | Woofconcept.com
Canine Comfort
$521
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s fashionable chihuahua, Diana, sleeps like a princess on this Louis XIV–inspired, velvet-lined bed with a curved oak frame. | Lordlou.com
Doggy Dessert
$7
and up Scarborough’s In Dogs We Trust makes small-batch pooch-friendly ice creams with goat’s milk custard and real fruits. | Idwt.ca
Waste Bag Dispenser
$30
This lemon-print cotton-linen-blend dispenser comes with one roll of compostable, eco-friendly poop bags, a brass grommet for easy access and an O ring that attaches to a leash. | Thefoggydog.com
Stylish Trench
$126
The Barkers’ water-resistant khaki trench features a chic, easy-to-fasten belt with a leather buckle for added comfort. | Thebarkers.shop
CBD Bath Bomb
$17
Bath time can be frantic—or not. Calming ingredients like CBD, chamomile essential oil, witch hazel and organic rolled oats make for a tranquil and splash-free experience. | Calyxwellness.co
Matching bag and leash
$175
Ai Toronto Seoul’s unisex bag and leash set, available in two sizes, can be used together or separately. The waterproof, vegan leather leash is made in Canada. | Aitorontoseoul.ca
Sleepaway camp
$43
per night and up This 100-acre property in Uxbridge is perfect for some doggy R&R. It has enclosed outdoor play areas, an indoor playroom, hiking trails and a swimming lake onsite. | Dogsatcamp.com
Dog-Friendly Resort
$30
dog fee per stay Pets are welcome at this charming Relais & Châteaux property in Cambridge, which features a number of dog-designated rooms and five wooded walking trails to explore with your pup. | Langdonhall.ca
Bubble Backpack
$58
Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, travels in a bubble-window backpack. Here’s one from Texsens for transporting your pup around town on the TTC. | Amazon.ca
Breton Shirt
$37.85
A favourite of Insta-famous Toronto pug Helmut Newton (a.k.a. @helmutthepug), this House of Barkley tee is a puppy-wardrobe essential. | Houseofbarkley.com
Blinged-out Collar
$2,800
and up Drake’s dog Winter, an American bully, wears a customized OVO collar from Big Dog Chains. The Canadian company’s Ice XL collar features hand-set cubic zirconia stones and takes about 100 hours to make. | Bigdogchains.com