The best sleds for maximal downhill whooshing
From inflatable unicorn snow tubes to bespoke handcrafted ash toboggans
For attention seekers
GoFloats winter snow tube, $67
GoFloats’ adult-sized novelty snow tube comes with sturdy handles and an elevated seat for an extra comfortable ride, even on bumpy hills.
For minimalists
Stiga GT King Snowracer, $170
This sleek, monochrome snowracer features a front shock absorber, a foot brake and a steering wheel.
For traditionalists
L.L. Bean Dash runnered sled, $245
This durable maple and stainless-steel sled comes with a pivot steering system for a controlled downhill ride, and a pull rope for an easy climb up.
For first timers
Gizmo Riders Supernova 70, $22
This saucer is fast, lightweight and easy to store away in a tight space. It comes with two handles, and a brake built into the back.
For dynamic duos
Streamridge traditional double up sleigh with plaid pads, $248
Streamridge’s sled is made in Canada using Ontario ash, and little ones will appreciate its comfortable, hand-sewn seat pads.
For connoisseurs with money to burn
Northern Toboggan Co. 1800s toboggan, $1,143
Handcrafted in Minnesota using materials and traditional techniques from the 1800s, Northern Toboggan’s ash sled can be custom engraved with your family moniker.
For little daredevils
Flexible Flyer’s foam sled, for ages five and up, features a speed-inducing hard plastic bottom and only weighs a little over two pounds, so kids won’t have any problems pulling it uphill themselves.
For all ages
L.L. Bean Sonic snow tube, from $199
This doughnut was designed with a rugged base for tubing parks, so it’ll take a beating.
For happy trios
Era Group Manitou extra-large three-person toboggan, $30
This Canadian-made 66-inch solid plastic toboggan features three pairs of side handles for extra security.
For little commuters
The all-season Stiga scooter, for kids aged five and up, is ready for snowy sidewalks and gentle trails, but also comes with wheels for the rest of the year.
For kids at heart
Funboy inflatable winter sleigh snow sled, $126
Funboy’s vinyl inflatable, which is recommended for riders aged 14 and up, cushions the tush and can hold up to 250 pounds.
For easy riders
Flexible Flyer Snow Twist snow tube, $45
Flexible Flyer’s inflatable snow tube features a slick bottom for a high-speed ride and two sets of handles for security.
For repeat runners
L.L.Bean’s colourful snow saucer is fast, lightweight and features a nonslip foam liner.
For practical racers
The two-seater tray sled from Lugik comes packed with features like hand brakes and built-in storage for the sled’s rope and handle.
For bargain hunters
Era Group classic turbo carpet, $6
This made-in-Canada carpet can be rolled up compact when not in use. It’s a budget-friendly, zero-frills way to take advantage of a fresh dusting.
For astrology heads
Hitop snow tube, $58
This inflatable snow tube is made with puncture-resistant PVC and can be used in temperatures as low as -40°C.
For adrenalin junkies
Yukon Charlie’s Yukon Hammerhead Pro HD, $276
This professional sled is designed for serious speed. It features a powder-coated aluminum frame and polycarbonate and polymer skis.