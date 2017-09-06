Rental of the Week: $4,000 per month for a pre-decorated condo in Yorkville

Rental of the Week: $4,000 per month for a pre-decorated condo in Yorkville

Address: 32 Davenport Road, Unit 2904

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Agent: Hourieh Sarabi, Top Canadian Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $4,000 per month (includes Wi-fi, cable and parking)

The place

A furnished 29th-floor condo with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The history

The building is a 31-storey Lifetime Developments condo tower, completed in 2015. The owner of this unit, a data scientist who lives here with his wife, bought the home in January 2016. The couple couldn’t settle on whether to give the condo a modern look or a classic one, so they hired an interior designer to detail the interior in transitional style, with a blend of traditional and contemporary colours. They’re now moving into a house, but they’re keeping the condo as a rental property. They’re hoping to rent it out by October 1 for a minimum of six months.

Here’s the entrance:

The kitchen and living area:

There’s room for a small dining table:

The living area:

One of the bedrooms is set up as an office:

The master bedroom has balcony access:

And here’s the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

Major perks

The balcony and massive windows face east. With no buildings obstructing the view, sunlight fills the condo in the morning:

Possible deal breaker

The condo is well furnished, which might be a good thing for anyone looking for an easy move. Tenants with their own decorating preferences may need to look elsewhere.

By the numbers

• $4,000 per month

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking spot

• 1 balcony

• 1 storage locker