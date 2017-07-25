Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $11,500 per month to live in the tower formerly known as Trump

By | Photography By Silverhouse HD |  

Address: 311 Bay Street, Unit 5003
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Agent: Caitlin Weaver, Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
Price: $11,500 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom corner unit in the tower formerly known as Trump. It has 10.5-foot ceilings and views of the CN Tower, and it’s available immediately.

Here’s the dining area:

The living room. The fireplace is double-sided, so it’s also visible from the kitchen:

The kitchen and breakfast area:

A closer view of the kitchen:

Here’s the guest bedroom:

And the guest bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The history

The agent says past tenants include professional athletes and Jordanian royalty. The property was redecorated in 2013, supposedly at the behest of a Raptors player who was living here with his wife. The building, which opened in 2012, is still technically a Trump property, but won’t be for much longer. Donald Trump never had any known ownership stake, just a licensing deal and management contract—which, as a result of some behind-the-scenes legal wrangling, are about to be terminated. The building is expected to rebrand shortly.

Major perks

The elevator opens into a private foyer, which gives residents a sense of privacy and exclusivity. Tenants also have access to a chauffeured house car, an indoor infinity pool and a concierge.

Possible deal breaker

The unit is on the 50th floor. While some may enjoy the sky-high views, others may dislike the long elevator ride and vertiginous height:

By the numbers

• $11,500 per month
• 2,385 square feet
• 10.5-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 walk-in closets
• 1 powder room
• 1 double-sided fireplace
• 0 balconies

The Hunt

