Rental of the Week: $3,500 a month to live in a rustic hard loft in South Riverdale

Rental of the Week: $3,500 a month to live in a rustic hard loft in South Riverdale

Address: 68 Broadview Ave., Suite 106

Neighbourhood: South Riverdale

Agent: Al Pirdavari, Soltanian Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Price: $3,500 per month

The place

An open-concept, one-bedroom hard loft, ready for move-in.

The history

This apartment is in the Broadview Lofts, a seven-storey building that was built in 1917 and originally housed the Rexall Drug warehouse. It was converted into hard lofts in 2006. The listing agent says that the building is now home to plenty of artists and entertainers—you never know who you’ll run into in the hallway. The current owner revamped the entire unit when he bought the place two years ago.

The front door opens into the kitchen, which was redone in 2016. The bathroom to the right has a washer and dryer:

Here’s a closer look at the dining area. The custom chandeliers can dim:

There’s a mounted TV and built-in speaker system in the living room:

The metal doors in the bedroom don’t open, but there’s a mirrored walk-in closet behind the curtain to the right:

Major perks

The kitchen and bathroom are completely modernized, and the rest of the unit balances newer furnishings with the apartment’s historic metal beams, wood panelling and concrete floors.

Possible deal breaker

The building doesn’t many of the modern amenities that new condos do, like a pool or gym, and the unit’s open-concept design may not suit everyone.

By the numbers

• $3,500 per month

• 968 square feet

• 10.5-foot ceilings

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 0 parking spots