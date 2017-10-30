Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million row house that shows competition in Parkdale can be fierce
Address: 81 Fern Avenue
Neighbourhood: Parkdale
Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $441,000, in 2007
The property
A west-end row house that shows how competitive a sale can get.
It’s not a huge house, but it manages to pack in a proper foyer:
Here’s the living room, at the front of the house:
The dining room is connected to the living room:
Here’s the kitchen:
And the family room is at the back of the house:
On the floor plan, this area is called the “computer nook”:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another. This bedroom has access to a rear-facing terrace:
And here’s that terrace:
All the second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:
The master bedroom is at the front of the house:
The backyard is all decked over, so don’t worry about a lawnmower:
The history
The seller bought this house 10 years ago as a bachelor, but now he and his partner are expecting their second child. The growing family is headed to the ‘burbs.
The fate
The buyers are a married couple from the area who are downsizing from a larger home. They take possession in January.
The sale
The agent’s strategy was to price the house aggressively to generate multiple offers. It worked: there were three offers, two of them within just $10,000 of each other. The sellers accepted the highest, at $110,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $1,110,000
• $5,142.66 in taxes (2017)
• 1,440 square feet
• 8 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 bathrooms