Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million row house that shows competition in Parkdale can be fierce

Listed At $999,999 Sold For $1,110,000

Address: 81 Fern Avenue

Neighbourhood: Parkdale

Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $441,000, in 2007







The property

A west-end row house that shows how competitive a sale can get.

It’s not a huge house, but it manages to pack in a proper foyer:

Here’s the living room, at the front of the house:

The dining room is connected to the living room:

Here’s the kitchen:

And the family room is at the back of the house:

On the floor plan, this area is called the “computer nook”:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another. This bedroom has access to a rear-facing terrace:

And here’s that terrace:

All the second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:

The master bedroom is at the front of the house:

The backyard is all decked over, so don’t worry about a lawnmower:

The history

The seller bought this house 10 years ago as a bachelor, but now he and his partner are expecting their second child. The growing family is headed to the ‘burbs.

The fate

The buyers are a married couple from the area who are downsizing from a larger home. They take possession in January.

The sale

The agent’s strategy was to price the house aggressively to generate multiple offers. It worked: there were three offers, two of them within just $10,000 of each other. The sellers accepted the highest, at $110,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,110,000

• $5,142.66 in taxes (2017)

• 1,440 square feet

• 8 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms