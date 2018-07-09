Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.9-million Christie Pits property that’s four homes for the price of one

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Listed At
$2,850,000
Sold For
$2,850,000

Address: 657 Manning Avenue
Neighbourhood: Christie Pits
Agent: Lauren Miyazaki, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc. Brokerage
Previously sold for: $1,250,000, in 2016, prior to a renovation
 
 
 

The property

A fourplex, located steps from Christie Pits Park.

The history

The building used to be a shiatsu spa and residences. In 2016, a developer bought the building and renovated it into four modern apartments.

Here’s the main-floor apartment’s dining area:

The living area and kitchen are combined:

There are two bedrooms in the main-floor unit. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

And the main-floor bathroom:

The main floor has access to the backyard patio:

Here’s the living and dining area in the second-floor unit:

The second-floor kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

And the second-floor bathroom:

The second floor has its own deck:

The third-floor suite has a dormer window:

There’s one bedroom up here:

Here’s the bathroom:

And the third-floor deck:

There’s another one-bedroom apartment in the basement. Here’s the living area:

The kitchen:

The bedroom:

And the bathroom:

The fate

The buyer is an investor who wants to use the house as an income property.

The sale

The house was listed on MLS for just three days before selling for its asking price. All four units are currently rented, and the buyer is planning to continue all the existing leases. The units rent for between $2,200 and $3,200 per month.

By the numbers

• $2,850,000
• $6,738 in taxes (approximately)
• 3,200 square feet (including the basement)
• 6 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 days on MLS
• 1 parking space

