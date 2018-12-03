Houses

Sale of the Week: The house that shows what $1.15 million gets you in North Etobicoke

By | Photography By Matt Vardy |  

Listed At
$998,888
Sold For
$1,150,000

Address: 34 Riverlea Drive
Neighbourhood: Humber Heights
Agent: Paul Raposo, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $770,000, in 2014
 
 
 

The property

A 3,000-square-foot home that backs onto Riverlea Park and the Humber River.

The history

The seller is a woman who works in marketing and brand management. She bought the home in 2014 and spent $100,000 on renovation and restoration work. Her additions include a marble staircase, floor-to-ceiling limestone in the great room and a shed in the backyard, which she used as an art studio. She’s now downsizing to a condo.

Here’s the entry and living area:

The dining area:

The kitchen faucet is solid brass. The selling agent says it cost $8,000:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom, with a Juliet balcony:

And here’s the master ensuite:

Here’s the backyard shed:

And the inside of the shed:

The fate

The buyers are a couple who are upsizing from a condo. They were attracted to the unique restored features of the home. They particularly liked the great room’s high ceilings and walkout to the spacious backyard:

The sale

After a week on the market and 44 showings, there were seven offers on offer night. The home sold for more than $150,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,150,000
• $4,229 in taxes
• 2,975 square feet (including the basement)
• 8 days on MLS
• 4 bathrooms
• 4 parking spaces
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 garage

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market humber heights sale of the week

 

