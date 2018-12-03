Sale of the Week: The house that shows what $1.15 million gets you in North Etobicoke
Address: 34 Riverlea Drive
Neighbourhood: Humber Heights
Agent: Paul Raposo, Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $770,000, in 2014
The property
A 3,000-square-foot home that backs onto Riverlea Park and the Humber River.
The history
The seller is a woman who works in marketing and brand management. She bought the home in 2014 and spent $100,000 on renovation and restoration work. Her additions include a marble staircase, floor-to-ceiling limestone in the great room and a shed in the backyard, which she used as an art studio. She’s now downsizing to a condo.
Here’s the entry and living area:
The dining area:
The kitchen faucet is solid brass. The selling agent says it cost $8,000:
There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And the master bedroom, with a Juliet balcony:
And here’s the master ensuite:
Here’s the backyard shed:
And the inside of the shed:
The fate
The buyers are a couple who are upsizing from a condo. They were attracted to the unique restored features of the home. They particularly liked the great room’s high ceilings and walkout to the spacious backyard:
The sale
After a week on the market and 44 showings, there were seven offers on offer night. The home sold for more than $150,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $1,150,000
• $4,229 in taxes
• 2,975 square feet (including the basement)
• 8 days on MLS
• 4 bathrooms
• 4 parking spaces
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 garage