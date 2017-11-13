Sale of the Week: The $4.6-million Lawrence Park home that shows expensive houses don’t always take forever to sell

Sale of the Week: The $4.6-million Lawrence Park home that shows expensive houses don’t always take forever to sell

Listed At $4,695,000 Sold For $4,590,000

Address: 27 Bayview Wood

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park

Agents: Peter Baker and Nancy Baker, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,975,000, in 2005







The property

A four-bedroom home on a dead-end street. It’s right across from Cheltenham Park, which has an outdoor skating rink in winter.

Here’s the foyer:

The living room has some intense wallpaper:

The botanical theme carries over into the attached dining room:

The office is wood panelled, up to and including the ceiling:

Here’s the kitchen and breakfast area:

And the family room:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And a large backyard:

The history

A married couple raised their children here, but they’re downsizing now that the kids have gone to university.

The fate

The agent says the place is going to a “local buyer.”

The sale

Despite the high asking price, there were many showings and the property sold in just two weeks. The agent thinks the location, near the Toronto French School, might have helped. So did the sellers’ flexibility: they accepted $105,000 less than their asking price.

By the numbers

• $4,590,000

• $17,536 in taxes

• 6 bathrooms

• 6 parking spaces

• 5 bedrooms