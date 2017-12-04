Houses

Sale of the Week: A Moss Park cottage that proves it’s possible to find a decent downtown house for under a million

Sale of the Week: A Moss Park cottage that proves it’s possible to find a decent downtown house for under a million

By | Photography By Thea Menagh |  

By | Photography By Thea Menagh |  

Listed At
$949,000
Sold For
$918,000

Address: 266 Ontario Street
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agents: Michael O’Brien and Michael Grant, Sales Representatives, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $225,000 in 2000
 
 
 

The property

A surprisingly spacious 19th century cottage.

The history

The seller, who worked as director and curator of Toronto’s First Post Office, a national historic site, is recently retired and moving to Prince Edward County. This Cabbagetown home, built in the 1870s, is believed to have been among a group of cottages originally used as lodging for workers at a nearby dairy that was demolished in the 1980s. A previous owner made a second floor addition and expanded the back of the house.

Here’s the living and dining area:

A closer look at the dining area:

The kitchen looks a little dated:

There’s a family room at the back of the house:

There are two bedrooms on the main floor. This is one of them:

The other is set up as an office:

The master bedroom is on the second floor:

It has its own reading nook:

And an attached office space:

Plus a private patio:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are young professionals with no kids. They had been looking in the area for six months. The surprising size of the unassuming home is what sold them. They plan to expand the upper floor eventually—but not before they put in new flooring and upgrade the kitchen.

The sale

The agent, who represented both buyer and seller, wasn’t expecting a lot of interest in the house, because it’s a bit smaller than the average family home. There was no fixed offer date. The buyers made their initial bid after the property had spent three days on the market. After a counteroffer from the seller, they upped the amount slightly and sealed the deal.

By the numbers

• $918,000
• $4,580 in taxes (2017)
• 1,700 square feet (including the basement)
• 4 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms

Topics: Cabbagetown Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week

 

More Sales of the Week

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $4.6 million Bridle Path home that shows decades-old architecture can still go over asking

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2-million Kingsway home that proves some bully bidders won’t be denied

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $4.6-million Lawrence Park home that shows expensive houses don’t always take forever to sell

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.4-million Leaside house that proves a low asking price is still catnip to buyers

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million row house that shows competition in Parkdale can be fierce

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $4.1-million Lytton Park home that proves it’s possible to set an asking price too high