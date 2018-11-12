Sale of the Week: The $3.5-million Summerhill home that sold after a price drop

Listed At $3,595,000 Sold For $3,500,000

Address: 24 Summerhill Gardens

Neighbourhood: Summerhill

Agents: Michael McLachlan and Maxwell Taylor, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $770,000, in 2003, prior to a renovation







The property

A house with nearly 5,000 square feet of living space that backs onto the Rosehill Reservoir.

The history

The sellers, who have architecture and design experience, bought the property in 2003. The home was nearly a century old and it had an unusual layout, so in 2013 they completely modernized the interior. They rented a nearby condo for seven months while the renovations were completed.

There’s a living and dining area at the front of the house:

Next to the dining area is a library:

The family room is beside the kitchen:

Here’s a closer look at the kitchen:

And there’s a breakfast area, with a bit of exposed brick:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

This bedroom has an attached sunroom:

Here’s the sunroom:

Those two bedrooms share this bathroom:

The master bedroom has a bit of stained glass:

There’s a spacious open dressing area, with lots of storage:

And here’s the master ensuite:

The third floor has a loft space that could be used as a bedroom or an office:

Also on the third floor: a large rooftop deck.

The basement has some laundry facilities and a wine cellar:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are a family of four who were attracted to the size and design of the home as well as well as its proximity to green space and walking trails, for their dog. Their offer was the only one.

The sale

After listing the home at nearly $3,900,000, the sellers dropped the price by more than $300,000. The agents paired modern social media techniques with an old-fashioned approach to marketing: door knocking and cold calls.

By the numbers

• $3,500,000

• $12,637 in taxes (approximately)

• 4,670 square feet (including the basement)

• 8 days on MLS

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces