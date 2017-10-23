Sale of the Week: The $4.1-million Lytton Park home that proves it’s possible to set an asking price too high

Sale of the Week: The $4.1-million Lytton Park home that proves it’s possible to set an asking price too high

Listed At $4,295,000 Sold For $4,128,000

Address: 204 Hillhurst Boulevard

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $2,547,170, in 2007

The property

A Lytton Park mansion that shows how even next-door neighbours can have very different home sales experiences.

The history

Previous owners demolished an older home on this lot and then built this new, Lorne Rose–designed structure in 2007. The sellers bought the place and added their own touches, including a games room and bar on the lower level. Now that their kids are grown, they’re downsizing to a condo.

The house has a curvaceous central staircase:

There’s just a little bit of mahogany panelling in the office:

The living room is very large:

And so is the dining room:

The kitchen has limestone tile flooring:

And the breakfast area is set in a little rotunda:

There’s a massive skylight at the top of the staircase:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And another:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom has heated limestone floors:

And a walk-in closet:

There’s a games room in the basement:

And here’s the view from the rear:

The fate

The buyers are a young family. They wanted something bigger than their current home, and loved the layout of this property.

The sale

The sellers originally listed the property privately at $4.8 million in spring, after the house next door sold for 122 per cent of its asking price—about $3.9 million. They didn’t get any bites, so they relisted with another agent at $4.59 million. Still, the house sat for several months. They relisted yet again with the current agent, at $4.295 million, and ended up accepting an offer $167,000 below their asking price.

By the numbers

• $4,128,000

• $20,084.31 in taxes (2017)

• 4,600 square feet

• 25 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms